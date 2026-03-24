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HID combines physical, logical access in Converged Credentials

Phishing-resistant access control product comes in three form factors
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
HID combines physical, logical access in Converged Credentials
 

HID has used the ISC West conference as a platform for the launch of its HID Converged Credentials product, which consolidates identity management across physical and virtual spaces.

According to a release, HID Converged Credentials combines physical and logical access control in a single, standards-based credential. That means card-carrying employees can scan through doors, access a workstation and log in to enterprise platforms using only the unified credential.

Converged Credentials can be housed in a Crescendo Smart Card, portable FIDO2/Public Key Infrastructure authentication key, or NFC-enabled microreader. The product is built to support FIDO2 and PKI standards for phishing resistance.

“Security teams today are looking for solutions that reduce complexity without compromising protection,” says Sean Dyon, VP and head of authentication for HID. “HID Converged Credentials delivers on both fronts, giving employees one credential to access the building, their workstation and applications, while making credential management simpler and more efficient for organizations.”

Convergence equals simpler operations, less risk

HID makes the case for convergence by pointing to fractured systems as vulnerabilities in the era of AI. Multiple vendors and different systems broaden the attack surface. The company believes organizations that unify identity governance across physical and logical environments are better positioned to meet the risk.

Its consolidated access credential is designed to support a practical path to modernizing identity architecture without disrupting existing security ecosystems.

Daniel Gundlach, vice president and head of business unit, NAM – PACS for HID, says HID Converged Credentials is a direct response to what customers are asking for: “they want fewer vendors, less complexity and a credential that works everywhere, from the front door to the desktop and the cloud. We’re uniquely positioned to deliver that, because identity is in our DNA.”

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