Innovatrics unveils video analytics tool to streamline criminal investigations

| Lu-Hai Liang
Innovatrics has introduced a new video analysis capability for its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The Video Investigation feature aims to speed up criminal investigations that rely heavily on CCTV and other video sources. It is designed to process footage faster than real time, extract usable facial biometric evidence and keep all investigative steps within a single digital workflow.

Video material has traditionally been handled outside core biometric systems. It often requires forensic teams to review footage in one environment, run facial searches in another and compile documentation separately.

Innovatrics’ new tool integrates these steps to allow investigators to move from raw footage to court‑ready evidence without leaving the platform. The system automatically detects faces in uploaded recordings. It then groups them into “tracklets,” representing repeated appearances of the same individual over time.

Investigators can run identification searches against selected galleries, including enrolled subjects and facial evidence from other cases. Parameters such as facial‑match thresholds and the number of candidate matches can be adjusted and rerun as needed. Each tracklet is reviewed manually, reflecting standard forensic practice in which algorithmic output is treated as an investigative lead rather than a final identification.

Investigators can crop and save the most suitable facial images directly from the footage, add annotations for objects or events and generate scars‑marks‑tattoos (SMT) evidence. Confirmed findings are recorded in the case file to create a complete audit trail.

Innovatrics ABIS for Criminal Investigation combines facial, fingerprint, iris, palmprint, SMT and DNA biometrics identification with case management tools. The addition of video processing brings another evidence source into the same environment, aiming to reduce delays and improve consistency in biometric‑supported investigations.

Innovatrics claimed 98 percent accuracy after completing tests of a facial-recognition-based boarding system in South America recently, demonstrating its proficiency in biometrics systems.

 | 

