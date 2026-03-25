​Jumio approved for biometric KYC in Malaysia with successful independent assessment

Jumio has completed the Malaysian central bank’s (Bank Negara Malaysia) independent eKYC Breakthrough Assessment which found its biometric onboarding technology successfully met all criteria, the company has announced.

The eKYC solution was tested for ID verification, facial recognition and biometric liveness detection. The first task included identifying fake and manipulated instances of the MyKad, the Malaysian National ID, while the other task tested matching user selfies against ID photos and preventing spoofing and deepfake attempts.

The tests were conducted in accordance with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM’s) EKYC policy document, and turned up zero findings of concern. The biometric identity verification firm says it hired Malaysian cybersecurity and assessment firm LGMS as an independent auditor.

Ee Khoon Oon, Jumio’s vice president and managing director for APAC, says that the assessment results represent a “major milestone.”

“Banks and fintechs in Malaysia who choose Jumio as their eKYC solution can onboard customers faster, meet or exceed AML expectations, and operate confidently under Malaysia’s evolving digital ID framework,” she says.

Last year, Jumio’s presentation attack detection (PAD) technology was confirmed compliant with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard in a test to iBeta Quality Assurance’s Level 2. The testing results were announced after the firm presented its advanced liveness detection software, Jumio Liveness Premium, which includes iProov’s Flashmark technology.

The company has been present in the Asia-Pacific region since 2018 and has opened a new Singapore sales office at the beginning of March. The company plans to target businesses in Singapore, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Earlier in 2026, the company announced a leadership reshuffle, promoting Bala Kumar to the company’s President and interim CEO.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | document verification | financial services | identity verification | Jumio | Malaysia | selfie biometrics