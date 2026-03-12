FB pixel

Mantra Softech taps $14M investment to accelerate development

Funding supports new AI, computer vision and biometric anti-spoofing capabilities
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Mantra Softech taps $14M investment to accelerate development
 

Mantra Softech is accelerating development of its biometrics and digital identity technologies with $14 million it raised in an initial funding round at the end of 2025.

The Indian deep-tech firm tells Biometric Update the new capital is supporting three main areas of development.

The first is AI-enabled digital identity and access solutions, including next-generation biometric technologies, liveness detection and presentation attack detection (PAD), as well as secure digital identity platforms designed for large-scale government and enterprise deployments.

The company also plans to strengthen its computer vision and video intelligence platforms while investing in platform engineering and cloud-native architectures. According to Mantra, these efforts are intended to improve scalability, cybersecurity, interoperability through APIs and standards-based integrations, and readiness for regulatory certifications required for global deployments.

Another major initiative is the creation of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AI and Computer Vision. In addition to core AI and computer vision development, the facility will house a dedicated biometric research lab focused on spoof prevention.

“The objective of the CoE is to shorten the cycle from research to deployment, while building field-validated, proprietary AI and anti-spoofing capabilities that can be scaled across Mantra’s global customer base,” Mantra Co-founder Hiren Bhandari tells Biometric Update in an email.

The investment is also expected to support Mantra’s geographic expansion. While India remains its primary market, the company says its international business has been steadily growing.

Mantra’s biometric devices and digital identity solutions are deployed across sectors including finance, aviation, defense, government services and enterprise security.

The funding round was backed by India SME Fund II and Motilal Oswal Principal Investments, with Ambit Private Limited acting as exclusive financial advisor.

Bhandari said the investment marks an important step in the company’s growth trajectory.

“It will enable us to further strengthen advanced R&D, attract and retain core engineering talent, and develop systems capable of supporting large-scale authentication and security deployments.”

He added that the funding will also support expansion into new aviation and industrial programs while increasing the company’s presence in international markets, particularly in the Middle East.

Mitin Jain, the founder and managing director of India SME Fund II said the fund was attracted by Mantra’s consistent execution in biometric and security technologies and its experience supporting national identity and critical infrastructure initiatives.

Mantra was honored with a Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Innovation in Biometric Authentication Solutions by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last October.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CBP moves to modernize fingerprinting at national scale

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to hire a single contractor to run a nationwide electronic fingerprinting program…

 

dormakaba splurges to expand biometric access control market reach

Swiss biometrics and access control provider dormakaba has made a strategic investment in U.S.-based physical access control company SwiftConnect. The…

 

0% false negative for Dermalog in NIST FRIF identification flats evaluation

German biometric system maker Dermalog has released the results of its NIST Friction Ridge Image and Features (FRIF) Technology Evaluation…

 

Authologic: EU is facing ‘cold start’ with EUDI Wallet

Europe will face the so-called “cold start” problem when it comes to introducing the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet at…

 

UK ICO wants platforms to go further on age assurance

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has urged social media and video-sharing platforms to significantly strengthen their age assurance systems…

 

RIVR results show biometric liveness detection effectiveness highly variable

The state of the art in biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) is better than document validation, but far worse than…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events