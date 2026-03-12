Mantra Softech taps $14M investment to accelerate development

Mantra Softech is accelerating development of its biometrics and digital identity technologies with $14 million it raised in an initial funding round at the end of 2025.

The Indian deep-tech firm tells Biometric Update the new capital is supporting three main areas of development.

The first is AI-enabled digital identity and access solutions, including next-generation biometric technologies, liveness detection and presentation attack detection (PAD), as well as secure digital identity platforms designed for large-scale government and enterprise deployments.

The company also plans to strengthen its computer vision and video intelligence platforms while investing in platform engineering and cloud-native architectures. According to Mantra, these efforts are intended to improve scalability, cybersecurity, interoperability through APIs and standards-based integrations, and readiness for regulatory certifications required for global deployments.

Another major initiative is the creation of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AI and Computer Vision. In addition to core AI and computer vision development, the facility will house a dedicated biometric research lab focused on spoof prevention.

“The objective of the CoE is to shorten the cycle from research to deployment, while building field-validated, proprietary AI and anti-spoofing capabilities that can be scaled across Mantra’s global customer base,” Mantra Co-founder Hiren Bhandari tells Biometric Update in an email.

The investment is also expected to support Mantra’s geographic expansion. While India remains its primary market, the company says its international business has been steadily growing.

Mantra’s biometric devices and digital identity solutions are deployed across sectors including finance, aviation, defense, government services and enterprise security.

The funding round was backed by India SME Fund II and Motilal Oswal Principal Investments, with Ambit Private Limited acting as exclusive financial advisor.

Bhandari said the investment marks an important step in the company’s growth trajectory.

“It will enable us to further strengthen advanced R&D, attract and retain core engineering talent, and develop systems capable of supporting large-scale authentication and security deployments.”

He added that the funding will also support expansion into new aviation and industrial programs while increasing the company’s presence in international markets, particularly in the Middle East.

Mitin Jain, the founder and managing director of India SME Fund II said the fund was attracted by Mantra’s consistent execution in biometric and security technologies and its experience supporting national identity and critical infrastructure initiatives.

Mantra was honored with a Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Innovation in Biometric Authentication Solutions by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last October.

