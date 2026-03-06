Oura acquires Doublepoint to advance biometric gesture‑control

Wearable‑tech company Oura, which is best known for its fitness rings, has acquired Doublepoint, a startup specializing in biometric gesture‑recognition technology.

Oura looks to be expanding beyond health tracking and deepening its work in human–computer interaction. There has been speculation that Oura could move into the digital identity market. In a November interview with Business Insider, Oura CEO Tom Hale considered the authentication possibilities of its ring.

“What if this [the ring] is your key?” Hale asked rhetorically. “What if this is your wallet? This is a biometric wearable that can identify you.”

Helsinki-based Doublepoint develops AI‑driven systems that interpret subtle hand movements, enabling users to control devices through small, natural gestures. The technology relies on biometric signals captured from the hand and wrist; an area Oura already monitors through its ring‑based sensors.

“Oura has proven that people are eager for technology that helps them better understand themselves without adding friction to their lives,” said Ohto Pentikäinen, co-founder and CEO of Doublepoint.

“Joining forces with Oura will allow us to bring our capabilities to a much broader audience and accelerate a shared vision for more personal, adaptive, and responsive computing experiences.”

By bringing Doublepoint’s team and technology in‑house, Oura aims to integrate gesture‑based controls into future devices and software, moving toward what it describes as more intuitive, low‑friction interaction models. The Doublepoint team, including its four founders, will join Oura and remain based in Helsinki.

On LinkedIn, Pentikäinen celebrated Doublepoint’s milestone acquisition. “It’s been a bit more than five years since we started turning a fun, curiosity-driven student project into a company,” he wrote.

“During this time, we were able to build a foundational interaction layer for wearables, ship our products into more than 200,000 devices, and pioneer gestures as the next generation interface.”

Oura CEO Tom Hale said, “This is a big moment for us and a major step forward in our long-term innovation roadmap as we build the next era of Oura.” The Finnish company is working on shipping AI-led devices and services. Future interaction models could combine voice, gestures and passive biometric signals.

The deal marks Oura’s fourth acquisition, following earlier purchases of Sparta Science, Veri, and Proxy. U.S. identity tech startup Proxy previously absorbed smart ring startup Motiv. The company, valued at around $11 billion, has sold more than 5.5 million Oura Rings to date.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | Doublepoint | gesture recognition | Oura | wearables