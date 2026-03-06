FB pixel

Scotland explores non-biometric IDV for ScotAccount

Knowledge-based verification, public sector data, vouching on the table
| Masha Borak
Scotland explores non-biometric IDV for ScotAccount
 

Scotland’s digital identity scheme, ScotAccount, is hoping to expand identity verification options for users beyond biometrics.

According to an equality impact assessment (EQIA) published by the Scottish government on Thursday, the project should develop knowledge-based verification (KBV) to provide alternatives for users. KBV validates a user’s identity by requiring them to answer questions only they should know.

The assessment also recommends exploring alternative sources of trusted public sector data sources for identity verifications, to reduce reliance on gathering data from financial transactions.

Scotland has already introduced some alternatives to draw more people to ScotAccount. The government introduced landline-based two-factor authentication for older users without mobile phones and accepted the Young Scot National Entitlement Card (NEC) for biometric proof.

It also commissioned a Civtech challenge to explore the possibility of vouching for people without traditional IDs such as passports and driving licenses.

The efforts seem to be working: In May last year, the Scottish government’s Chief Technology Officer Alistair Hann said that the online verification service could enroll half of the Scottish adult population by 2027-28.

The equality impact assessment revealed other information about the digital ID program. ScotAccount has an overall positive impact on equality, according to its conclusion. However, risks of indirect discrimination remain for individuals lacking traditional identity proofs or a digital footprint.

“Mitigations include expanding non-biometric verification routes, knowledge-based checks, and alternative data sources, alongside maintaining offline service channels and ongoing stakeholder engagement,” says the impact assessment.

The ScotAccount service launched in 2023 as a private beta in collaboration with Disclosure Scotland, allowing users to view their disclosure results online.

Since then, the platform has expanded access to other public services, including the Witness Gateway, which allows witnesses to access case information online, and ScotPayments, which enables public sector organisations to make quick and secure payments to payees. Another service in the works is MySafe, which stores verified personal information and makes it reusable.

In July 2025, the platform launched its public beta, allowing a larger group of users to test the service. The government has also announced that an app is in development in collaboration with Danish firm Netcompany. The app is expected to be ready in 2026 and will allow users to show a digital proof of age.

The age range for users is still to be determined. The ScotAccount sign-in service is currently available to anyone with an email address. The platform is also examining interoperability with GOV.UK One Login.

