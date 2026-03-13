Trulioo bolsters C-Suite with three senior hires to meet AI demand

Trulioo has appointed a new chief risk and strategy officer, chief transformation officer, and chief financial officer as the company doubles down on identity verification. Identity verification and fraud prevention firm is hoping to capitalize on what CEO Vicky Bindra describes as an “inflection point” in digital customer onboarding in the age of AI.

Chad Gerhardstein joins as Chief Risk and Strategy Officer, Danielle Holbrook Dunn takes on the role of Chief Transformation Officer, and Uri Zelmanovich steps in as Chief Financial Officer. All three bring experience from high-profile fintech and payments companies.

The Vancouver-headquartered company plans strategic investments in 2026 and 2027 to deepen AI integration, expand data intelligence capabilities, and extend verification across the full customer lifecycle. Trulioo’s platform spans the traditional pillars of identity compliance, Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC), as well as a newer category the company calls Know Your Agent (KYA), designed to verify AI agents acting on behalf of individuals and businesses.

“We are at an inflection point for digital customer onboarding and transactions,” says Bindra. “As the market evolves, their leadership positions us not just to respond to change, but to define what trust looks like in the age of AI.”

Gerhardstein and Holbrook Dunn both arrive from Nuvei, a payment processor based in Canada. Gerhardstein served as Global Chief Risk and Compliance Officer there, and prior to that was a partner at PwC. Holbrook Dunn held the same title she now assumes at Trulioo — Chief Transformation Officer and will focus on scaling enterprise-wide operations. Zelmanovich, meanwhile, brings 25 years of finance and operations experience, most recently as CFO at open banking payments firm Trustly, Inc.

Troolio has also recently created a new chief people officer (CPO) role and appointed executive Jana Hill.

The hires come as Trulioo reports meaningful performance improvements across its platform. Over the past year, the company says it has cut Know Your Business (KYB) processing times nearly in half, from six seconds to 3.3 seconds and reduced document verification auto-response times by 60 percent for major customers through advanced machine learning.

Earlier this week, Trulioo’s Chief Technology Officer Hal Lonas spoke about AI-enabled identity fraud on the Biometric Update Podcast, including how data signals and biometrics are used during onboarding.

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appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Trulioo