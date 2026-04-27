Dutch gov’t extends DigiD contract despite security concerns over US takeover bid

The debate around a government contract that raised national security concerns in the Netherlands has reached a conclusive stage, if not an outright conclusion given the wider political environment.

The heated discussion revolved around Solvinity, the IT provider that manages DigiD, the national digital identity system. Dutch lawmakers raised concerns after it emerged that Solvinity may be acquired by the U.S.-based multinational Kyndryl.

It’s now been revealed that the Dutch cabinet will extend its contract with Solvinity, per a NL Times report. This comes even as concerns over the privacy of Dutch citizens’ personal data, if the acquisition goes ahead, remain.

Dutch State Secretary Eric van der Burg has told parliament that extending the government’s contract with Solvinity is unavoidable if DigiD is to keep running without disruption. DigiD, managed by the government IT agency Logius, relies on Solvinity for key infrastructure.

Van der Burg said the decision to prolong the agreement by two years was formally taken on March 27. The extension is expected to be signed in early May.

In his letter to lawmakers, Van der Burg argued that renewing the contract is essential to protect the stability and security of public digital services. Without it, he warned, Logius’ operations could be put at risk. DigiD is used by Dutch citizens to access government services, such as health insurance, pension funds, municipal services and tax.

Solvinity is currently the subject of an acquisition bid by Kyndryl, a prospect that has fueled political unease amid wider worries about European tech sovereignty. Several parties in the Tweede Kamer (the lower house of the Dutch parliament) fear that under certain legal conditions U.S. authorities could gain access to government data if the takeover proceeds.

Parliament has already pressed the government to intervene. Earlier this week, all parties except JA21 backed a motion from GroenLinks-PvdA MP Barbara Kathmann urging the cabinet not to renew the DigiD contract in 2028 should Solvinity fall into American ownership.

The proposed acquisition is still under scrutiny by the Bureau for Investment Screening (BTI), which is assessing whether it poses national security risks. No timeline has been given for the conclusion of that review. The Dutch government has thus far not found grounds to block the acquisition and in the event has said it may struggle to find a legal basis to do so.

Earlier this year, MPs warned that a takeover could put national data security at risk, with experts cautioning that disruptions could affect essential services such as tax filings and access to personal records. Kathmann claimed in January: “Trump can shut down our digital government with the single push of a button.”

Article Topics

DigiD | digital government | digital ID | national security | Netherlands | Solvinity | United States