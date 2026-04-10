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Enterprises must revamp IAM for comprehensive security

Omdia report finds finds attackers outflanking static IDV
| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Enterprises must revamp IAM for comprehensive security
 

Traditional IAM approaches are falling short as attackers exploit stolen credentials across customer, workforce and third-party environments, according to a new white paper from technology research and advisory group Omdia, commissioned by identity verification and fraud prevention platform ID Dataweb.

According to the paper, enterprises should overhaul their approach to identity security, warning that conventional identity and access management frameworks can no longer keep pace with modern credential-based threats.

The firm’s new white paper, “Controlling Identity Risk: Detecting and Mitigating Identity Threats,” examines how attackers exploit weak, stolen, or compromised credentials across customer, workforce, and third-party environments such as contractors and suppliers.

Effective identity threat detection, the report argues, must go beyond verifying individual login events. Instead, it should analyze transaction patterns across credentials, incorporate adaptive identity verification, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and apply real-time risk scoring.

Omdia also warns against fragmented security strategies that are optimized for individual teams but leave the broader enterprise exposed. Adequate solutions, the report states, must offer flexible risk detection and orchestration, broad access to authoritative identity data sources, resilience across infrastructure and verification services, and privacy preservation.

The goal is a single integrated solution that works across all enterprise identity use cases while reducing complexity and cost.

Dave Coxe, co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb said the problem spans the entire digital identity lifecycle.

“Organizations need a unified approach that can continuously verify the person behind the credential across the full identity lifecycle without adding friction for legitimate users,” he says.

New research this week also shows many enterprises are way behind on IAM, and continuing to rely on passwords.

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