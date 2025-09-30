New Zealand’s oldest university begins tender process to transform IAM

The University of Otago in New Zealand is kicking off the process to tender a contract for identity governance and administration software. The public university has published a registration of interest notice to the country’s GETS online procurement platform.

With New Zealand’s government undertaking a broad digital transformation that includes the planned launch of a national framework for digital identity, it is little surprise that the country’s oldest university is moving in the same direction.

The school, which has more than 18,500 full-time students and 3,800 full-time staff across five campuses, is planning to “transform” its digital identity and access management (IAM) capabilities. To do so, it has outlined the tasks it needs carried out by a product vendor along with a professional services or implementation partner that will allow it to create user accounts and give them automated access to a range of systems.

Shortlisted respondents will be invited to respond to a subsequent request for proposals (RFP).

Oracle Identity Manager is being decommissioned by the University of Otago in favor of Entra ID, which is the University’s authentication and password management platform. Oracle Unified Directory and Oracle Access Manager are also being decommissioned but will have to be supported in the interim. The University also operates separate Active Directory domains for students and staff, which presumably would be granted access to different applications and resources.

More than 400 applications of varying maturity levels will make use of the IAM system, and the University plans to discuss those with shortlisted vendors.

The delivery dates run from March 2026 to January of 2027.

Questions are due by October 8, and registrations are due by October 16.

