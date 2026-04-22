FB pixel

Entrust upgrades IDV as Australia expands AML/CTF rules to new sectors

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Entrust upgrades IDV as Australia expands AML/CTF rules to new sectors
 

Australia is expanding its Anti‑Money Laundering and Counter‑Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) framework, with the most significant changes in nearly two decades. The Tranche 2 reforms extend regulatory obligations to new sectors that include real estate, legal services and accounting. The reforms raise expectations for stronger customer due diligence, making identity verification a prominent compliance requirement.

In response Entrust has enhanced its biometric identity verification solution by integrating Australia’s Document Verification Service (DVS) directly into its workflow. Entrust’s regional vice president of identity security solutions, Harvinder Singh, believes the regulatory reform means organizations must rethink trust and establish it from the very first interaction.

“By treating identity verification as the first moment of truth in onboarding, organizations can prevent fraud early and protect the digital experiences customers rely on,” he says.

Entrust delivers the upgrade its Studio software suite, which blends automated document checks and biometric verification. Entrust says that biometrics along with trusted data sources support compliance with Australia’s AML and KYC requirements.

The system enables government‑backed validation of passports, driver’s licences and visas. AI‑driven fraud detection signals aim to identify inconsistencies early in onboarding and defend against threats such as deepfakes and synthetic identities.

Entrust says its risk‑based workflows allow organizations to automate verification, reduce manual reviews and apply appropriate assurance levels across the customer lifecycle.

Additional capabilities include liveness detection and adaptive friction reduction for low‑risk users. There’s also optional ongoing monitoring to support continuous customer due diligence. The features are designed to help organizations meet rising regulatory expectations while maintaining fast, seamless digital onboarding, the company says.

“As a trusted identity verification provider, we support both local and global businesses with compliance, helping them to meet regulatory requirements while streamlining onboarding and enabling secure, seamless digital journeys,” Singh says.

Australia established its national DVS in 2023, in part with technology from Fujitsu.

Entrust has more on identity verification for Australia’s 2026 AML regulations here. In other news, the company has just made two new SVP appointments in AI and customer success.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

London police win legal challenge against live facial recognition deployment

London’s Met Police force has won a legal challenge to its use of live facial recognition, allowing them to continue…

 

Meta tracks employee keystroke data for agentic AI model training amid privacy furor

Meta has introduced a new employee monitoring tool that tracks the keystrokes and mouse movements of the company’s U.S.-based workers…

 

Vietnam’s Hanoi targets near‑universal e-IDs under new digital transformation plan

Vietnam’s capital city has approved an ambitious digital transformation plan involving AI. Hanoi will require all municipal agencies to use…

 

Plaid, Idemia, Entrust and Ping Identity make senior hires

A cropful of senior leadership appointments across the identity and payments sector underline the shifts of AI‑driven fraud, real‑time payments…

 

Cybastion to support digital infrastructure development in DRC

U.S. digital ID and cybersecurity firm Cybastion will deploy its technology and expertise in support of the Democratic Republic of…

 

Tanzania seeks biometrics contractors for Phase II of national digital ID project

Tanzania says it is seeking contractors for some activities related to the execution of Phase II of the country’s national…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events