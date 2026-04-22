Entrust upgrades IDV as Australia expands AML/CTF rules to new sectors

Australia is expanding its Anti‑Money Laundering and Counter‑Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) framework, with the most significant changes in nearly two decades. The Tranche 2 reforms extend regulatory obligations to new sectors that include real estate, legal services and accounting. The reforms raise expectations for stronger customer due diligence, making identity verification a prominent compliance requirement.

In response Entrust has enhanced its biometric identity verification solution by integrating Australia’s Document Verification Service (DVS) directly into its workflow. Entrust’s regional vice president of identity security solutions, Harvinder Singh, believes the regulatory reform means organizations must rethink trust and establish it from the very first interaction.

“By treating identity verification as the first moment of truth in onboarding, organizations can prevent fraud early and protect the digital experiences customers rely on,” he says.

Entrust delivers the upgrade its Studio software suite, which blends automated document checks and biometric verification. Entrust says that biometrics along with trusted data sources support compliance with Australia’s AML and KYC requirements.

The system enables government‑backed validation of passports, driver’s licences and visas. AI‑driven fraud detection signals aim to identify inconsistencies early in onboarding and defend against threats such as deepfakes and synthetic identities.

Entrust says its risk‑based workflows allow organizations to automate verification, reduce manual reviews and apply appropriate assurance levels across the customer lifecycle.

Additional capabilities include liveness detection and adaptive friction reduction for low‑risk users. There’s also optional ongoing monitoring to support continuous customer due diligence. The features are designed to help organizations meet rising regulatory expectations while maintaining fast, seamless digital onboarding, the company says.

“As a trusted identity verification provider, we support both local and global businesses with compliance, helping them to meet regulatory requirements while streamlining onboarding and enabling secure, seamless digital journeys,” Singh says.

Australia established its national DVS in 2023, in part with technology from Fujitsu.

Entrust has more on identity verification for Australia’s 2026 AML regulations here. In other news, the company has just made two new SVP appointments in AI and customer success.

Article Topics

AML | Australia | biometrics | Entrust | face biometrics | identity document | identity verification