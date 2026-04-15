Innovatrics’ VC backs biometric driver monitoring startup Mettis AI

Biometric Ventures, the venture capital arm of biometrics company Innovatrics, has invested in Mettis AI, a Spanish startup developing AI-based driver monitoring systems (DMS).

The investment firm highlights Mettis AI’s integration of behavioral analytics with biometric identity verification.

The startup analyzes driving behavior in real time, detecting dangerous maneuvers, violations, and risk patterns. It also uses facial recognition technology to ensure that driver behavior data is attributed to the correct individual. This capability is particularly important in cases where multiple people operate the same vehicle, such as the logistics industry.

“In logistics, where drivers rotate across a single fleet vehicle, it is essential to track performance at the individual level rather than per vehicle,” says Vojta Diatka, CEO of Biometric Ventures.

The technology also has applications in ride-hailing, where the combination of behavioral monitoring and identity verification can help platforms confirm that the registered driver is behind the wheel. Mettis AI pairs real-time identity verification with liveness detection to prevent spoofing.

Another offering from Mettis AI is driver-monitoring software that evaluates the performance of driving school students and provides personalized advice.

The two companies did not release the value of the investment but said they plan to target driving schools, fleet operators, mobility platforms and carpooling services.

Innovatrics established Czechia-based Biometric Ventures in late-2023, focusing on early-stage startups that develop or leverage biometric technology. One of the first projects it backed was age verification provider Ageaware.

In March 2025, the fund participated in a £1 million (approximately $1.3 million) pre-seed funding round for Vouchsafe, a UK-based biometric vouching service certified for the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

​Biometric Ventures is also investing in the European fintech industry.

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automotive biometrics | biometric monitoring | Biometric Ventures | biometrics | Innovatrics | investment