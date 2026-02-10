Smart Eye buys competitor Sightic to expand its driver monitoring system

Smart Eye, the biometric driver monitoring systems (DMS) supplier for auto makers such as Volvo, Nissan and BMW, is acquiring its competitor Sightic Analytics for 60.5 million Swedish kronor (US$6.7 million). The two Swedish firms plan to join their technologies to create an all-in-one integrated system that can detect whether a driver is impaired by distraction, fatigue, alcohol, or drugs.

In addition to the 60.5 million Swedish kronor purchase price, an earn-out consideration of up to 50 million Swedish kronor ($5.6 million) may be payable, subject to the fulfilment of certain financial and operational milestones, says Smart Eye.

Smart Eye’s Automotive Interior Sensing (AIS) system is installed in more than two million cars globally. It offers driver drowsiness and distraction detection, with the company adding real-time alcohol intoxication detection last year.

With the new acquisition, the firm plans to join its in‑vehicle system with Sightic’s technology for detecting alcohol and drug impairment. The combined technology is expected to be ready for production as early as this year.

Sightic is known for software that identifies risks related to the lack of attention in safety-critical environments. The technology works in real-time and relies on eye analysis and AI, according to the firm.

“Sightic contributes deep specialist expertise and leading technology in alcohol detection, while Smart Eye brings global reach and market-leading driver monitoring solutions,” says Jenny Johansson, co-founder of Sightic. “Together, the companies can set a new standard for road safety and establish a leading global position in alcohol detection.”

The acquisition will also allow the two Gothenburg-based firms to streamline research and development, including merging data used for training the AI tools used for identifying whether a driver is impaired by alcohol. The data is largely complementary, while the companies’ competencies overlap and reinforce one another, the duo says in a release.

“Sightic is world-leading in terms of positive datasets, data collection methodologies, and algorithm maturity with regard to minimizing false positive signals,” says Martin Krantz, CEO and founder of Smart Eye. “Smart Eye contributes extensive experience in Driver Monitoring Systems, the largest collection of negative data, and access to real-time cloud data from vehicle fleets in the aftermarket segment. Together, we can develop our target product faster and more cost-efficiently, thereby saving more lives.”

In addition, Smart Eye plans to establish a new business area within Industry and Law Enforcement, focused on developing methods for testing substances other than alcohol.

Smart Eye’s acquisition comes after similar purchases of Affectiva and iMotions in 2021.

The iMotions biosensor software platform underlies the firm’s driver monitoring systems. Affectiva’s Emotion AI, on the other hand, is used for media analytics, allowing brands and market researchers to understand how consumers engage with content and services.

Last year, Smart Eye also forged a strategic collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to integrate its AI-powered interior sensing and biometric authentication software with Sony’s newly launched IMX775 RGB-IR image sensor. The sensor features align with upcoming safety standards, including the EU’s General Safety Regulation (GSR) and Euro NCAP’s 2026 protocols.

