Biometric driver monitoring trend presents opportunities for Smart Eye, trinamiX

Biometric technologies are reshaping the possibilities for safety measures in the automotive sector with the likes of Smart Eye, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, trinamiX and WITTE Automotive fueling the change. Regulators are taking note. Facial recognition and iris authentication have potential roles to play, but the greatest opportunity may be in detecting intoxicated drivers, hence a pair of new solutions.

These innovations reflect a broader industry shift highlighted in IDTechEx’s latest report, which explores how AI and biometric sensing are converging to create intelligent, responsive vehicle interiors.

Smart Eye, Sony team up for in-car safety, intoxication detection

Smart Eye has forged a strategic collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to integrate its AI-powered interior sensing and biometric authentication software with Sony’s newly launched IMX775 RGB-IR image sensor.

The IMX775 sensor is designed for automotive applications and combines RGB and infrared imaging on a single chip. It features a 2.1 μm pixel size and five effective megapixels, offering high sensitivity at 940 nm near-infrared wavelengths and a wide dynamic range of 110 dB in RGB. These specifications enable high-quality imaging in challenging lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to near-total darkness.

When paired with Smart Eye’s AI algorithms, the sensor supports advanced driver monitoring functions such as distraction and drowsiness detection, as well as occupant monitoring for posture, seatbelt usage and body position. These features align with upcoming safety standards, including the EU’s General Safety Regulation (GSR) and Euro NCAP’s 2026 protocols.

Smart Eye has said its driver monitoring system (DMS) software has been installed in more than two million cars globally. Previous versions of Smart Eye’s Automotive Interior Sensing (AIS) system focused on detecting signs of driver drowsiness and distraction, but it added “real-time alcohol intoxication detection and over-the-air (OTA) capabilities” to it this summer.

Smart Eye and Sony’s collaboration also targets secure in-cabin experiences. Sony’s sensor includes built-in cybersecurity features that combine with Smart Eye’s iris and facial recognition software to enable secure biometric authentication. This allows for personalized access to digital services, in-car payments and comfort settings.

Smart Eye’s Detlef Wilke, VP of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, commented that high near-infrared sensitivity and HDR imaging are essential for dependable driver monitoring and biometric authentication in real-world conditions. Partnering with Sony enables these features to be integrated directly into vehicles, helping OEMs meet safety standards without extra hardware.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ Keita Suzuki, GM of Automotive division, adds that the IMX775 sensor’s wide dynamic range and hybrid exposure system support accurate detection of eye movements and blinks, enhancing Smart Eye’s driver state analysis. The collaboration has already secured a joint production with a “major OEM,” combining Sony’s IMX775 with Smart Eye’s software.

trinamiX unveils in-vehicle blood alcohol detection using NIR spectroscopy

trinamiX has introduced a blood alcohol detection technology tailored for both personal and commercial vehicles. The system employs miniaturized near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy to deliver a non-invasive, precise method for measuring ethanol levels in the bloodstream.

By directing invisible NIR light onto the tissue beneath the skin, the technology captures unique reflections caused by ethanol molecules. These reflections are then analyzed algorithmically to determine blood alcohol concentration with high accuracy, according to trinamiX.

Designed with integration in mind, the device features a compact form factor that fits seamlessly into vehicle interiors, trinamiX says. This allows drivers to perform quick, on-demand intoxication checks with a simple button press.

WITTE Automotive has unveiled a new concept in vehicle access, which also features biometric technology from trinamiX, replacing traditional door handles with face biometrics. The keyless B-pillar capability allows registered users to unlock and open vehicle doors automatically as they approach.

Presented at the IAA Mobility tradeshow, the system integrates trinamiX’s Face Authentication directly into the B-pillar, enabling biometric access without physical interaction. This opens up new design possibilities for future vehicles, according to the companies, as it removes the need for conventional exterior hardware.

Wilfried Hermes, a director at trinamiX, says their Face Authentication technology enables drivers to unlock vehicles as effortlessly as using a smartphone, replacing physical keys and enhancing theft protection. In collaboration with WITTE Automotive, the technology was integrated into a concept car’s B-pillar for the first time, allowing doors to open automatically for registered users.

Report forecasts mandatory driver monitoring, trending distraction warning

In-cabin sensing systems are emerging as a cornerstone of next-generation automotive design. According to IDTechEx’s new report, In-Cabin Sensing 2025–2035: Technologies, Opportunities, and Markets, artificial intelligence is transforming how cars interact with occupants.

In-cabin sensing is expanding to include biometric authentication, emotion recognition and adaptive user interfaces. AI-powered systems can detect fatigue and suggest rest stops, adjust climate and seating based on passenger identity, and even change music or lighting in response to mood cues captured through facial expressions or voice tone.

Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) systems is a trend among OEMs, with AI enhancing near-infrared imaging for gaze tracking, face biometrics analysis, and real-time driver state monitoring. These capabilities are expected to help automakers meet stricter safety regulations while offering differentiated user experiences. These regulations may soon include requirements to build driver monitoring systems (DMSs) into new cars.

