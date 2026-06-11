GLEIF enables transparent tracking of energy asset ownership with GEM

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM) have formed a partnership that makes it possible to trace the legal ownership of energy assets worldwide – coal mines, combustion power plants, iron and steel plants, cement plants, oil extraction fields, and gas pipelines – through standardized, openly accessible data.

Making energy ownership traceable makes it easier for organizations and regulators to fully assess exposure and risk, giving companies “a direct way to meet climate-related reporting and due diligence requirements under frameworks such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).”

Moreover, it overcomes the risk of fragmentation posed when a single legal entity is associated with multiple identifiers, by linking existing identifiers to the globally recognized LEI.

A release from GLEIF says the first open mapping file will be published in June 2026, with integration into GLEIF’s API and LEI Search to follow.

Alexandre Kech, CEO of GLEIF, says that “directly linking real-world assets to the legal entities that own them is the only way to really understand the world’s energy system. Our collaboration with GEM shows how trusted organizational identity data is delivering immediate value to streamline compliance with climate-related disclosure and due diligence obligations, while demonstrating how the broad public good provided by the Global LEI System is being extended to promote greater transparency, openness, and accountability throughout the global economy.”

Transparency of energy asset ownership also supports investor portfolio screening against verified ownership data, and gives regulators authoritative open-source data to cross-check against.

Digital ID for businesses emerging as new frontier

GLEIF recently tested a prototype for cross-border open finance interconnectivity with organizational digital credentials, known as verifiable Legal Entity Identifiers (vLEI).

The organization says the mapping project also meets growing regulatory and market demand for “high-quality, interoperable, open data that can be used consistently across markets and jurisdictions” and “highlights the growing applicability of the Global LEI System as an internationally recognized and standardized organizational identity management infrastructure and global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).”

Per the release, GEM is the first Global Open Data Integration Network (GODIN) member from the energy sector to complete a mapping certification.

The UK government is also exploring the potential in organizational digital credentials with its plans for a Digital Company ID.

Article Topics

digital company ID | digital identity | GLEIF | KYB | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)