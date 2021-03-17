Equals Group deploys TruNarrative biometric platform to combat fraud, ease onboarding

Improving operational efficiency and customer experience

Payments and e-banking organization Equals Group has chosen TruNarrative’s biometric platform to provide digital identity verification to its members.

The TruNarrative platform offers various authentication capabilities, including customer onboarding, fraud detection, know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB), biometric identity verification with liveness checks, politically exposed persons (PEP) checks and risk identification via a single API.

The digital ID onboarding and authentication platform is currently deployed in a range of applications, in industries spanning from banking and lending to online gambling, eCommerce, and payment services.

The Equals Group comprises a number of brands in the global financial sector, including Equals Money, FairFX, and CardOneMoney.

“We are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest tech solutions to help us deliver the best service possible to our clients,” explained Matthijs Boon, COO of the Equals Group.

Under the umbrella of the Group, its members provide business and personal clients with a variety of services involving digital identity such as expense management, global payments, and foreign exchange currency services.

“Through TruNarrative, we can address an integral part of our customer’s journey and take it to the next level,” Boon added.

The new partnership with TruNarrative will now enable the Equals Group to protect these services through the integration of the platform within the Group’s existing core platform and front-end systems.

“Our partnership with the Equals Group demonstrates our commitment to working with innovative, high-growth businesses,” commented Ryan Morrison, chief operating officer at TruNarrative. “We look forward to helping them drive greater efficiency and maintain a low-friction customer experience.”

TruNarrative also recently partnered with kompany to provide its biometrics for anti-money laundering compliance and with SEON to tackle online fraud.

