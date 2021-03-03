Precise Biometrics CFO Ulrik Nilsson to depart following successful restructuring

Recruitment for replacement begins immediately

Precise Biometrics announced that Ulrik Nilsson will step down from his role as chief financial officer of the company, and will immediately begin recruitment processes to find a new CFO.

Nilsson is set to leave by the third quarter of 2021, and will continue leading the company in his current position until then.

“I would like to thank Ulrik for his hard work and contributions during his time at Precise,” Precise Biometrics CEO Stefan K. Persson stated. “He has been instrumental in building a robust finance function in connection with the restructuring of the company and I wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Precise Biometrics recently reported a record $2.7 million in net sales in fiscal 2020, and a stable financial position.

Nilsson’s departure follows a series of deals by Precise in early 2021, including a partnership with Qualcomm on fingerprint sensors and its partnership with Clarkson University on biometric access control, which has been a focus application area for the company.

