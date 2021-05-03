SecuGen fingerprint biometrics selected to secure medication in care facilities

Medication cart provider Phoenix LTC has chosen SecuGen biometrics to upgrade its StatSafe product line, an automated medication management system used in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, to authenticate authorized care providers.

Phoenix LTC is integrating SecuGen’s U20-A fingerprint sensor with the StatSafe line of medication carts, which are used to organize, store and secure medication for a range of facilities. The company found SecuGen’s technology offers highly accurate biometric recognition for a means of quick and highly reliable user verification to help healthcare providers administer medications more safely and efficiently.

“We needed to add biometric security into our existing product line, and SecuGen fit the need perfectly,” states John Bergmann, owner of Phoenix LTC. “We selected the U20-A sensor primarily for its quality, accuracy and reasonable price. Working with SecuGen was a pleasure. We appreciate their customer focus and attention on providing support and software development kits that were critical in the integration of the fingerprint sensor into our product.”

The U20-A biometric sensor is the flagship of SecuGen’s USB sensor line for OEMs, delivering high image quality, utility, ruggedness and price performance, according to the announcement.

“We are thrilled to see our fingerprint technology working for Phoenix LTC,” Jeff Brown, VP of Sales for SecuGen adds. “They have put a lot of thought into the design and functionality of their products and saw a clear need for the added security of biometrics. We are very pleased that they have chosen our U20-A sensor.

“It’s exciting to meet new customers with creative ideas for implementing our biometric technology into their applications,” comments SecuGen President and CEO Won Lee. “Biometrics is a powerful tool, and we are glad to help them harness this power with our OEM sensor products and development resources.”

SecuGen also unveiled a new fingerprint biometric scanner for a range of processes and applications in April.

