Bias mitigation in anti-spoofing through knowledge distillation – EAB virtual lunch talk

Online

October 5, 2021 (12:30-13:30 CET)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a virtual lunch talk presenting how a knowledge distillation process can be used to mitigate bias related to gender and ethnicity, featuring Idriss Mghabbar, computer vision engineer at Unissey.

To make algorithms as robust as possible towards human diversity, Unissey uses knowledge distillation. Mghabbar will show how this technique can be used to mitigate bias related to gender and ethnicity.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics research | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | spoof detection