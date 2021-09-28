Fingerprint Cards, Next Biometrics sensors integrated with new PCs

Fingerprint sensors from both Fingerprint Cards and Next Biometrics are being integrated into desktop and notebook PC product ranges, according to a pair of company announcements.

Fingerprint Cards sensors on Huawei PC keyboard

Fingerprint Cards said in a Tweet that its biometric fingerprint sensors have been integrated with the keyboard of a newly launched PC, the Huawei MateStation X.

According to the company, the desktop PC comes with the FPC OneTouch unlock feature, bringing to 27 the total number of PCs, Chromebooks and peripherals that include its biometric sensors.

Fingerprint Cards says its biometric software solution for PCs protects and secures the computer, combining with a range of the company’s touch sensors for a safe and convenient biometric unlock and login.

The solution supports different designs and placements, and FPC was recently picked by Dell to integrate its biometric software with its new laptop series.

Next Biometrics seals notebook deal with Asian client

An unnamed Asia-based technology company is working with Next Biometrics to integrate the latter’s fingerprint sensors into a select model of its notebook product range under a dual-source biometrics strategy.

According to a company announcement, the deal comes after a long validation period, and the new partner’s strong market position in the B2B segment is well suited to Next’s larger size high security sensors. Next expects that it could reach high volume orders with the customer in the next 9 to 12 months.

The announcement describes the Asian client as a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics, technologies and solutions for consumer electronics, business notebooks and high security demand customers in a wide variety of industries and public safety.

“We communicated our ambitions to rejuvenate the Notebook segment 9 months ago when we launched our new Secure BIO product. Today’s design-win is a great proof-point for Next in this regard. The design-win demonstrates that our active thermal fingerprint technology is competitive, and that we have once again been selected due to our great formfactor, high security level and demonstrated customer focus in the notebook segment,” said Next Biometrics CEO Peter Heuman.

Just days ago, Next Biometrics announced an increase in its share capital.

