Socure, Onfido and Trulioo crack CB Insights’ Fintech 250

Three biometrics providers have cracked the CB Insights Fintech 250 list for 2021, with Socure, Onfido and Trulioo all represented on the list of promising private companies transforming financial services with technology.

The fourth annual list is compiled based on analysis of data submitted by the companies, their business model and market momentum and Mosaic score based on CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm. The 250 companies on the list were culled from a list of more than 17,000, and were revealed at CB Insights’ Future of Fintech event this week in New York City.

Within the past year, 17 of the companies on the 2020 Fintech 250 have gone public, and 25 have been acquired. The also raised $25 billion in additional financing, according to CB Insights.

Repeat appearances

Socure, Onfido and Trulioo are all included in the Fintech 250’s Regulatory & Compliance section. Onfido has been on the list all four years it has published, while Socure appears for the third year in a row, and Trulioo for the second time.

The list also includes 20 customers of Onfido’s face biometrics and ID document check-based identity verification technology, according to a company announcement.

“As financial services companies accelerate their move to digital, they need to be able to quickly and easily identify and authenticate customers in a remote setting without compromising user experience,” states Mike Tuchen, CEO of Onfido. “Onfido’s AI-powered Real Identity Platform means businesses can verify, validate and authenticate their customers, enabling secure and fair digital access to create a more open digital world. We’re excited to be recognized once again by CB Insights as one of the fastest growing fintech companies.”

Biometrics industry veteran Matt Thompson was recently recruited by Socure to run its public sector solutions business in a move also announced this week.

“Socure’s fintech customer base continues to rapidly increase with the majority of our partners now deploying six or more Socure solutions across their entire portfolio and customer lifecycle, making Socure the go-to-partner and golden standard for all things identity verification and fraud prevention in fintech,” comments Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “Having our company and the very difficult problems we’re solving recognized for the third year in a row by a respected organization such as CB Insights, alongside so many of our best customers and other top fintech innovators, is an honor and a testament to the incredibly talented team that we have here at Socure.”

Trulioo recently unveiled a string of customer wins for its biometric know your customer (KYC) and anti money-laundering (AML) checks among remittance service providers.

“We are thrilled to once again be included on CB Insights’ Fintech 250 list among the most innovative and important fintech companies in the world,” Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo says. “We believe our world works better when each of us is included, visible and truly seen for who we are. Advancements in fintech are integral to achieving financial inclusion, especially for unbanked populations. We’re proud to provide secure digital identity solutions that increase financial inclusion across the globe.”

