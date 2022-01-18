Jumio biometrics and identity orchestration drive revenues up over 130 percent

Jumio closed a record-breaking 2021 for the company with a 130 percent increase in revenues from its selfie biometrics for KYC and AML checks and end-to-end identity orchestration from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the last quarter of 2021, the company has announced.

The revenue announcement signals a period of sustained rapid growth, following similar gains in each of its previous two quarters.

Annual revenue more than doubled on strong uptake of Jumio’s automated solutions and expanded product line, with revenue for anti-money laundering (AML) solutions spiking by over 330 percent on the integration of Beam’s platform.

Growth in the APAC and LATAM regions also grew by over 300 percent in the past year, as Jumio carries out its global expansion plan.

The company signed up more new customers than ever before in 2021, in industries ranging from financial services to digital health to social media.

“Doubling our revenue and expanding our global leadership in the identity space is a massive accomplishment, especially in such a challenging environment,” says Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. “I am incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish last year and look forward to 2022 being the best year in Jumio’s history.”

Fourth quarter highlights for Jumio include the launch of its no-code orchestration layer for its KYX Platform in October, and the acquisition of 4Stop to integrate its data marketplace and orchestration hub for visibility into complete customer lifecycles, announced in December thought yet to be finalized.

