iiDENTIFii joins accelerator program to scale up biometric KYC business

South African firm iiDENTIFii has been chosen for the JSE Enterprise Accelerator Program to enable it to increase its market share and source for funding to increase competitiveness for its biometric authentication and digital onboarding offering.

According to Jozigist, the company is among 12 participants selected for the accelerator program described as prestigious, and it will allow them the opportunity to have coaching and mentoring lessons from time-tested experts in the form of group work sessions, master classes and webinars. The program is limited to entrepreneurial companies with an annual turnover of at least R20 million (US$1.3 million).

Lance Fanaroff, iiDENTIFii co-founder and chief strategy officer, said the seamless nature of the company’s solutions for biometric authentication and customer onboarding is the reason they were selected for the accelerator program. “We are incredibly proud to be recognized for delivering excellence in the fight against identity fraud. We look forward to participating in the JSE Enterprise Acceleration Programme and improving the ways in which we provide customers with the digital edge to stay ahead,” said Fanaroff.

Speaking about the program, JSE Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Vuyo Lee, said: “The JSE’s objective is to enable medium-sized companies to leapfrog and propel themselves to being large enterprises. The programme avails resources to shorten the timespan for transition whilst driving growth and supports the country’s post-COVID-19 recovery plan.”

IiDENTIFii recently won the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year in the Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year 2021 Awards and another for best enterprise solution during the 10th MTN Business App of the Year Award, according to the announcement.

The company was also declared face biometrics developer iProov’s first premier partner in Africa last year.

