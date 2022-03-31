Plurilock files for patent on cross-device continuous authentication with behavioral biometrics

Plurilock is seeking intellectual property protection for a continuous authentication technology using behavioral biometrics across various devices operated by the same user.

A non-provisional patent application has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a ‘Multi-device user identity validation based on behavioral signal fidelity,’ which is intended for work environments where multiple devices need to be secured, such as a laptop and a mobile device, Plurilock says.

The patent application covers a system for applying Plurilock’s existing continuous authentication to the current device in use when users switch which they are working on. It is a follow-up to one of two provisional patents filed last March and revealed in April. The patent applications were for forensic analysis of insider threats with behavioral biometrics, and broadening the application of its behavioral biometrics for remote work environments.

The technology’s development is intended to support shifts toward passwordless access with zero-trust security. Continuous risk scoring allows the device to be locked if high-risk activity is detected, and defend against insider threats, according to the announcement.

Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson told Biometric Update in an email that the technology is based on the analysis of signals collected from different sources. “The higher the confidence degree in one or more behavioral signals, the more likely the user is genuine. Thus, based on one of the devices confirming the user identity, another device associated with that user can inherit the user’s identity in certain conditions, e.g., when the devices are proximate to one another.”

“As the cyber threat continues to grow, Plurilock is continuously building on our cutting-edge zero trust identity technology, to combat the security challenges enterprises face,” comments Paterson in the announcement. “This patent aligns with the Company’s strategy to strengthen our competitive moat and enhance ease of use for continuous identity confirmation across devices.”

Plurilock has also granted stock options to new employees and an advisor, with a total of 624,400 common shares with an exercise price of CA$0.37 (US$0.30) each, vesting over four years.

