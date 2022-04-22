Biometric access control tech from ITL, Alcatraz, Imageware and Tech5 hits trade show floors

Appearances at IFSEC and Seatrade

New and updated biometric technologies from ITL, Alcatraz AI, and a collaboration between Imageware and Tech5 will be on show at the upcoming IFSEC International security conference to be held in London 17 to 19 May, and at the Seatrade Cruise Global from 25 to 28 April.

Innovative Technology to showcase ICU biometric access control

The UK’s Innovative Technology (ITL) will make its debut at IFSEC International with its ICU biometric access control system which uses facial analysis to replace traditional access cards.

“ICU Pro allows anyone to transform a simple USB camera into a complete solution to verify authorised users or staff for entry and automate restricted access to buildings,” comments Andrew O’Brien, ICU Product Manager.

“Visitors will be able to test out how the technology works first-hand at the show, and we look forward to presenting it to the security industry for the first time at an in-person event.”

The system works locally with ICU hardware and promises 99.88 percent accuracy and has spoof detection. The process uses proprietary algorithms and will also be demonstrated as an integration with other document scanners and RFID readers to provide photo ID verification.

ITL’s age estimation solution was recently approved by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) as compliant with UK GDPR, the first technology provider to do so. Its age verification is also being piloted by the UK government for alcohol sales and its edge facial recognition is being trialed by a British school for staff access.

Alcatraz AI to showcase the Rock

Alcatraz AI will be joining ITL at London’s ExCeL Centre to demonstrate it facial authentication secure access control system, the Rock.

The Californian company will be showcasing their artificial intelligence, data analytics and facial authentication technologies to prove the security of their access systems.

The Rock deploys tailgating detection, MFA, video at the door and 3D face mapping via deep neural networks. As well as controlling access, the system promises to protect intellectual property and precious assets.

Alcatraz updated its platform for easier integration with third-party software earlier this year.

Sisco to showcase solution with Imageware, Thales, Zebra Technologies

Sisco, which claims to supply security technology to 40 percent of the cruise sector, will demonstrate a range of new technologies from a variety of partners at Seatrade Cruise Global 2022.

It will exhibit its A-Pass Fleet Management System with biometrics by Imageware, cybersecurity by Thales Group and secure printing by Zebra Technologies.

A-Pass uses biometrics to offer enhanced mustering and gangway via facial recognition.

Imageware recently partnered with Tech5 to develop the combined biometric solution for marine and visitor management industries and formed a portfolio integration partnership. Sisco is one of the first to deploy the combined technology, including for mobile devices.

