FacePhi, Corsight, HID Global, NEC NSS open new facilities

FacePhi, Corsight, HID Global, and NEC National Security Solutions (NSS) all cut the ribbons for their newest offices and work facilities as part of their expansion plans or to support employee well-being.

FacePhi moves HQ to portside location for employee wellness

With the aim to improve the quality of life of its employees, Spanish face biometrics provider FacePhi relocated its headquarters within the tony portside town of Alicante in the Panoramis Life & Business space.

Though already stationed in Alicante, FacePhi repositioned its head office from a location nestled inside the city to a building within sight of the sunny Mediterranean coast. The company says it made the move as part of a reimagining of its work model to a four-day workweek and commitment to the well-being of its more than 160 employees. FacePhi states that it will enable staff to harmonize their personal and professional lives as a result.

The Panoramis Life & Business is equipped with coworking areas, multipurpose offices, restaurant spaces, gym with sea views, nutritionist and wellness services.

“For FacePhi, Alicante is not only the city where we were born, it is also our home and the place where we want to continue developing our technology. Now we want to do it in front of the sea, in a unique environment that symbolizes the quality of life that this area offers” explains Javier Mira, president and CEO of FacePhi. Mira adds that the decision is a sign of its strong commitment to Alicante and “its goal of being a driving force for digital transformation in Spain and Europe.”

Corsight expands further into the US

Corsight will continue to grow in the U.S. due to market demand for its facial recognition, according to a news release.

The company did not offer details about where or how they would expand. It already is headquartered in the U.S. and UK, with additional operations in Singapore and Australia, and R&D in Israel.

Commenting on the expansion, Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight, says, “Corsight AI was founded on the principles of creating game-changing biometric technology without compromising speed, accuracy, or privacy. There is a real need for this type of innovation, especially amidst mask coverings, darkness, ethnicity, and other challenging conditions. The increase in demand is a direct result of the Corsight team’s commitment to ethical application of facial recognition as a Force for Good.”

Corsight made overtures for expansion in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021 covering countries like Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.

HID Global inaugurates Ireland office for EMEA business

HID Global opened the doors to its 500-person capacity facility in Galway, Ireland to support its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) customers.

The multinational biometrics and digital identity provider says the 7,980 sqm HID Global Centre of Excellence will increase efficiencies across its EMEA business activities and give it the capacity to triple its current staff in Galway over the next three to five years. The company current employs 250 people in Ireland, and expects it to increase to 300 by the end of 2022.

HID established itself in Ireland since 2006, and gradually grew its operations in manufacturing, R&D, supply chain customer service, IT, finance, and human resources in Galway for the EMEA region. It also provides the technology for biometric passports and electronic ID cards in Ireland.

Hildegarde Naughton, Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Transport, commented at the opening event she attended, “I’m very happy to see such a strong commitment from this well-established company to the development of its operations here in Ireland. Opening a Centre of Excellence as we emerge from a difficult period is a great achievement and signals a bright future for businesses both here in the West and across the country.”

“Galway has been an excellent foundation for us to build from and the continuing investment from HID to underpin our capability and growth plan can be seen as a huge boost of confidence in the area and the people behind the success,” says Trevor Fox, vice president and site lead at HID Ireland.

NEC NSS opens Virginia facility for U.S. defense industry support

NEC NSS, a U.S. subsidiary of Japanese biometrics electronics giant NEC, announced the opening of an office in Arlington, Virginia to better accommodate its government business in defense and national security.

NEC NSS, which was launched in 2020, offers identity and biometric technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for U.S. federal government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Justice, and the U.S. Intelligence Community with hardware and software to support national security, intelligence, homeland defense, immigration, and law enforcement missions.

As it is owned by a Japanese company, NEC NSS is under a special security agreement with foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI) mitigation clearance to operate in the U.S.

“We wanted the NEC NSS offices to reflect the critical technology and expertise that we provide to our clients and customers,” explains Mark Ikeno, CEO and president of NEC Corporation of America. “This location positions us right where we need to be to best serve our government clients.”

“In this fast-changing world, security technology must be in place even before it is needed,” comments NEC NSS President Dr. Kathleen Kiernan. “Threats don’t wait until you are ready. They happen quickly and we work with our customers to help identify solutions that will help them be proactive in protecting their assets against any number of potential threats.”

Kiernan was appointed to lead the NEC NSS team last year.

biometrics | Corsight | digital identity | FacePhi | facial recognition | HID Global | NEC NSS