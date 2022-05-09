BioRugged confirms MOSIP compliance for biometrics enrollment with its Face Camera system

South Africa-based mobile biometrics provider BioRugged has met compliance exigencies by the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) for its Face Camera biometric system.

In an announcement, the Chief Operating Officer of the company Hof Retief said the move means that the Face Camera system can run on all of BioRugged’s devices for mobile face biometrics enrollment purposes in compliance with MOSIP’s standards.

“The availability of the BioRugged Facial Camera SBI for MOSIP also means that our complete Mark and Marque range of products is now fully MOSIP compliant,” said Retief.

Also speaking on the MOSIP compliance for Face Camera, BioRugged CEO Arnd Langguth said: “We strongly support and endorse the MOSIP initiative. India has proven how beneficial an Identity Platform can be for a country. MOSIP is taking the approach to the next level and makes a vendor independent ID platform available for many countries. While governments can invest in a sustainable platform without fearing a vendor lock-in, the platform still allows 3rd party solutions to easily link into the platform.”

In January, BioRugged said its system was being deployed for biometrics-based patient registration in some rural parts of Mozambique by a health non-profit organization, to migrate patient registration from paper-based procedures.

During the ID4Africa event coming to Marrakesh in June, the South Africa-based company says it will have its MOSIP-compliant biometric product range on display.

MOSIP also recently partnered with BixeLab to come up with a new modular framework for the certification of biometric devices and software.

biometric enrollment | biometrics | BioRugged | certification | digital identity | face biometrics | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | standards