Miaxis launches FAP30 fingerprint biometrics scanner with FBI-PIV certification

Chinese manufacturer Miaxis Biometrics revealed details about its latest biometric fingerprint scanner named SM-93 that is certified by U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Mobile ID standards for PIV (Personal Identity Verification).

The SM-93 is described as a mobile ID optical fingerprint authentication scanner that requires contact. Miaxis says the SM-93 reader is 15mm optical sensor with a IP65-rated FAP30 optical sensor with Miaxis’ proprietary fingerprint recognition algorithm compatible with the NIST MINEX III extractor and matcher. The scanner also features live finger detection capabilities to mitigate spoof attacks and is easily integrated with existing systems, according to the company announcement.

Being certified to the FBI-PIV standard means the SM-93 can be used by the U.S. government for one-to-one single fingerprint enrollment and verification.

In late May, Miaxis joined the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) as an ecosystem partner after its SM-91M optical fingerprint authentication scanner received confirmation of compliance with MOSIP standards. The SM-91M scanner and the SM-92M OEM module have also been certified for FBI-PIV.

