Miaxis joins MOSIP with compliant biometric scanner SM-91M

Miaxis Biometrics has joined the MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) as an ecosystem partner after its SM-91M optical fingerprint authentication scanner has achieved MOSIP compliance.

The device features FIPS 140-2 level 3 secure processor to provide FTM (Foundational Trust Module) capabilities, which in turn enable the scanner to encrypt and digitally sign biometric data in authentication transactions.

Miaxis confirmed FTM keys will be provisioned securely during the production chain, and FTM certificate details burned to OTP memory before the device ships out from the factory for extra security.

The company also said it has invited biometric device and FTM technology providers to submit their devices as compliant with MOSIP, in a self-compliance exercise based on Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) Specification 2.0.

In terms of hardware, the SM-91M scanners are wide enough to perform the reading of a single fingerprint, are powered by USB 2.0/3.0, and support Windows, Linux, and Android-based operating systems.

SM-91M scanners were recently selected by Indian system integrator NPrime Technologies for biometric authentication.

Moving forward, MOSIP said it intends to build on the Miaxis partnership and expand its ecosystem further, following Suprema ID, BixeLab, and BioRugged also joining earlier this month.

The organization says it is looking forward to the next step in building an interconnected digital environment to enhance its platform, which it characterizes as a Digital Public Good. MOSIP plans to create a marketplace for MOSIP-compliant products and solutions.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | certification | fingerprint scanners | Miaxis Biometrics | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | Secure Biometric Interface (SBI)