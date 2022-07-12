Biometrics launched for consumer cloud storage, may expand for Chrome password management

Biometrics continue to slowly penetrate the consumer computing market in the face of a barrage of warnings about fraud, identity theft, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The password manager from Google Chrome appears to be going biometric, at least at some point, Android Police reports.

A code collaboration platform shows the biometric authentication requirement for copying or viewing a password in Chrome’s password manager being applied to the desktop edition. This could mean it will work with native fingerprint scanners integrated with laptops, as well as face biometrics with a webcam on Windows computers that support authentication with Windows Hello.

Encrypted cloud storage provider NordLocker is a little further along in the process, launching biometric authentication to make logins more convenient and flexible.

Windows and Android users can now use fingerprint or face biometrics to unlock NordLocker instead of their master password.

“Biometrics add an extra layer of security to your online accounts and are one of the safest authentication methods out there,” says Oliver Noble, a cybersecurity expert at NordLocker. “To ensure the maximum protection and privacy, I’d recommend using biometrics along with multi-factor authentication. As for the master password, it should be unique and complex.”

NordLocker also announced plans for future features including a locker share functionality, and account recovery for its business customers.

A biometric password manager using the FIDO2 protocol was launched by VinCSS in June. In addition to password managers and Google, Apple has also stepped up its shift from passwords to biometric authentication.

A survey of U.S. consumers earlier in 2022 suggested that a large minority of people feel that biometrics have already made their lives better, with particularly sharp upticks in acceptance of face and iris biometrics.

Article Topics

access management | biometric authentication | biometrics | consumer electronics | Google | NordLocker | password manager