New integrated reference design readied for biometric mobile payments

TrinamiX and STMicroelectronics have finished their reference design for facial authentication and plan to demonstrate the innovation in September at the International Fiscal Association conference next month.

STMicroelectronics makes computer chips and biometrics player trinamiX is a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF. They have found a way to put a face authentication sensor behind an OLED screen. The subsystem will work on the security level required for mobile payments.

ST’s sensor reportedly uses high-performance near-infrared hardware running a trinamiX algorithm. It can be integrated behind a phone’s display by smartphone OEMs.

The combination would give phones the ability to detect skin so that it could confirm liveness and the presence of a real face rather than a photo, deepfake or mask.

TrinamiX and STMicroelectronics say they feel their subsystem, which is certified for mobile payments through IIFAA, Android and FIDO, is “particularly compact” without sacrificing performance.

The demonstration will be at IFA 2022 in Berlin September 2 to 6.

An under-display face biometrics solution was also unveiled by trinamiX and ams Osram in June, and just this month trinamiX launched a skin-scanner reference design and integrated facial authentication solution together with Qualcomm.

