Winning.I accepted into South Korean government’s international expansion accelerator

Winning.I has been selected to participate in global business expansion accelerator Born2Global to support the growth of its mobile contactless biometrics and customer authentication.

Born2Global (B2G) is operated by the South Korean government under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Winning.I was accepted after a 3-minute pitch as part of the Boot-X program, as one of seven teams admitted into the program.

B2G was established in 2013, and supports the expansion of 200 startups annually. The criteria for selection include receipt of significant investment from a third party and readiness for commercial overseas expansion, according to the announcement.

Winning.I says its technology for biometric authentication with the rear camera of a mobile device is patented, and is the first of its kind commercialized for the financial sector in Korea.

Dylan Park, Winning.I’s global business manager says the admission reflects the improvement of its products “that have been upgraded with main perspective of user-friendly, stability and security to lead the new generation biometrics solution in the market. Now we will more focus on our new product/service which is developing, [so] global users can safely use the biometric authentication service.”

The company also received recognition from Korea’s government for its contactless mobile fingerprint biometrics solution Aerox Finger v3.0 in July, setting up its B2G acceptance.

