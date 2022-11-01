Gen Z and millennials adoption of face biometrics reaches 75 percent — report

Roughly four in 10 Americans use face biometrics with at least one app daily. The adoption rate for 18- to 34-year-olds is 75 percent.

The figures come from a new report from the facial recognition company CyberLink (conducted online with the third-party research firm YouGov).

According to the research, which in September surveyed 2,455 U.S. adults aged 18 and up, the market segments leading the adoption of face recognition technologies are airports (55 percent), banks (54 percent) and medical offices (53 percent).

“There’s this perception that people aren’t ready for facial recognition technology, yet almost all of us are using it every day in one way or another,” says CyberLink CEO Jau Huang. “New use cases for AI-based computer vision and facial recognition are constantly emerging.”

Sixty-eight percent of people use facial recognition to unlock their phone, laptop or other personal devices, followed by 51 percent using it to log in to an app on a phone, the report shows.

“The explosion of mobile apps, the password nightmare they generated, and the face login solution that followed drove initial adoption in the mass market,” Huang explains.

Regarding those individuals reluctant to adopt face biometrics, 54 percent say they would be willing to do so while shopping at a store, eating at a restaurant or traveling if it better protected their data, personal information and assets.

A substantial percentage (42 percent) also said they would consider it for improved safety at their home and workplace and for convenience if it reduced time spent waiting in line (45 percent) or if it allowed them to get what they needed faster and more conveniently (43 percent).

These factors were followed by ensuring proper mask use (23 percent), eliminating human contact (20 percent) and getting a VIP experience (20 percent).

“Many see AI-based automation as a key solution to the current labor crisis,” Huang adds. “Traditional and online businesses are using facial recognition to automate a wide set of activities, ranging from security and access control to self-service, statistics and the many facets of customer experience.”

The report comes weeks after CyberLink announced its face biometric capabilities will be integrated into a pair of upcoming Mini PCs from ASUSTek.

