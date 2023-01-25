Apple files patent work for ‘body print’ recognition, digital Watch crown

The U.S. Patent Office published a biometric home security patent application filed by Apple (20230013117) last week. The document expands on two related applications that stretch back to May 2021 describing the use of face-associated body characteristics to biometrically recognize a person.

Apple sees algorithms in its HomePod security system that can cumulatively build a biometric identity file, or body print, for a person over time by linking video or images of a person, according to reporting by Patently Apple.

A face may be recorded and verified during a first visit. At the same visit, the person’s clothing or a different segment of their body is attached to the facial image. Eventually, the algorithms would be able to identify a person by viewing a few discrete sections of them.

According to the application, Apple identification software would rely on a deep learning model to train itself.

Another patent application, 20230013283, describes a number of possible new functions for the crown of a Watch.

Also reported by Patently Apple, the company sees the possibility of turning a Watch crown into a biometric sensor capable of scanning fingerprints or gathering electrocardiograph information.

Apple notes that while the idea may be focuses on its Watch now, applications could include AirPods Max, MacBooks and mixed-reality head displays.

Details about Apple mixed-reality headsets revealed

Speaking of Apple’s mixed-reality headset, a report by Bloomberg has revealed some new details about it.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who specializes in Apple, the device will probably be called Reality Pro and will feature eye- and hand-tracking capabilities via multiple cameras alongside support for advanced FaceTime-based videoconferencing and meeting rooms.

The cameras will also enable use without controllers, relying instead on hand gestures as commands.

The headset should also work as a display for a connected Mac and replicate several functions of iPhones and iPads.

Apple’s Reality Pro will have two displays developed with Sony and will feature digital crowns. It will run on a modified M2 chip (the latest in Mac devices), as well as a dedicated processor for graphics and mixed-reality functions.

Production is expected to begin in February in China, and Apple is considering a United States-only launch.

The new details come days after Apple renewed its technological efforts toward metaverse applications.

