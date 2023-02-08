iBeta examines impact of PAD standard update for biometrics developers and labs

The January update to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for biometric presentation attack detection makes a series of small but significant changes to one of the most important assessments available in biometrics today.

iBeta has published a white paper to help organizations understand the changes to the standard, and how they may be affected by them. The 2023 update is the first since the original publication of part 3 of the standard in 2017.

Important changes, according to the forward to the standard document, include the addition of the relative imposter attack presentation accept rate, information on roles in PAD testing, and general technical clarifications.

The three-page white paper addresses what organizations developing PAD technologies need to know, and how the changes impact testing laboratories. iBeta compares how the first edition, published in 2017, relates to the new edition, and explains how accreditation for testing to the new standard works. Finally, advice on next steps is provided for organizations developing and testing biometric technologies.

Some terminology and reporting requirements under the standard have changed, and while developers and laboratories should purchase a copy of the new standard to fully understand the changes, iBeta says, the white paper addresses potential questions arising from the changes.

iBeta anticipates it will be accredited for testing to the new standard in spring of this year.

The white paper is available for free from iBeta and Biometric Update.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | iBeta | ISO standards | presentation attack detection | research and development | standards | white paper