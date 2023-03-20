A passion for fewer passwords powers new ForgeRock Enterprise Connect

Identity and access management firm ForgeRock is passing on passwords — or at least declaring them passé — with the launch of ForgeRock Enterprise Connect, a passwordless and multi-factor authentication system it developed with Secret Double Octopus, according to a company announcement.

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect is built into the ForgeRock Identity Platform, and is designed to help large organizations and enterprises combat security breaches and cybercrime, using biometrics and orchestration technology.

“The move to passwordless authentication will fundamentally change every digital experience on the planet, starting with the most common experience of all — logging in,” says Peter Barker, chief product officer of ForgeRock.

ForgeRock and Secret Double Octopus’s approach is built on open standards such as FIDO2, WebAuthn and passkeys. It enables passwordless access through mobile devices, smart cards, biometric devices, digital certificates, and application integrations, to make it easier for businesses to implement passwordless log-ins and access.

Jay Brentzmann, research vice president of security products for market intelligence and advisory services organization International Data Corp (IDC) explained the benefits of passwordless identity orchestration systems.

“The ability to rapidly create login experiences tailored to groups of diverse individuals is an imperative for modern enterprises,” he says. “Orchestration not only provides the tools to do this, but also the ability to ‘fine-tune’ journeys in real-time. What used to take programmers and developers weeks or months can now be accomplished by non-technical IT or identity staff for a fraction of the time and cost.”

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect can integrate with any existing ForgeRock deployments on workstations, databases, VPNs, and servers. It will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

