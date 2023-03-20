Mastercard digital ID app gets UK green light, launches NSW pilot program

Mastercard has announced it’s now certified under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an identity provider.

In other words, UK organizations can now use Mastercard’s digital identity service.

“By receiving certification in the UK, Mastercard can collaborate with the private and public sector to offer ID,” says Sarah Clark, the SVP of digital identity at Mastercard.

Mastercard’s ID app is available in major mobile app stores. The company says it allows consumers to prove their identity for various purposes, such as job applications, purchases, rentals and university admissions.

According to Mastercard, ID provides a reliable digital identity platform that uses Mastercard’s global network. Consumers have control over their personal data, allowing them to decide what information to share and with whom.

The Digital Identity Assurance Trust Framework (DIATF) sets the standards for digital identity solutions, allowing certified organizations like Mastercard to work together and ensure that attributes and identities are consistent and trusted. Providers must conduct annual assessments to meet DIATF requirements.

“Digital identity is one of the keys to vastly reducing fraud and improving consumers’ experiences. The UK is at the forefront of giving people greater control in proving their identity easily and safely,” adds Clark.

Mastercard has partnered with companies such as Samsung, Microsoft and Optus to provide global digital ID solutions since 2019 and will continue to expand.

Mastercard unites with Service NSW, Tipple to launch digital identity pilot

Mastercard is piloting a digital ID service in partnership with Service NSW and Tipple, a same-day alcohol delivery app, allowing customers to securely verify their age for online liquor purchases.

The pilot began this January and permits users to verify they are 18 or over via a Mastercard ID exchange with the NSW digital identity system.

Mastercard says it ensures the safe, confidential transfer of age verification from Service NSW to Tipple.

“In today’s landscape, there needs to be a better way to provide quick and easy access to goods and services, without the hassle of sharing physical ID documents,” says Mastercard Australasia President Richard Wormald in a Financial Review article.

The companies say this approach ensures minimal sharing of personal information while reducing the risk of identity crime.

According to Mastercard, ID provides customers with a secure and reusable digital identity. By utilizing data encryption and biometric authentication technology to protect personal information, consumers remain in charge of their sensitive details while reducing fraud risk, Mastercard says.

Starting June 1, all vendors of same-day delivery alcohol in NSW must verify a customer’s age digitally before purchasing.

