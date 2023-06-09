Identity verification by businesses upgraded by Apple, McDonalds, Mvine

Presenting digital IDs and identity documents to businesses is becoming a more common practice in some areas, prompting new technology launches by Mvine, Apple and McDonalds.

Two UK-based digital identity solution companies, Mvine and TrustID, are partnering up to offer digital identity validation to people with all types of documentation with plans to target the local business-to-business (B2B) sector. To achieve this, Mvine will integrate its digital identity hub with TrustID’s identity validation technology.

TrustID is a UK government-certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP). The deal will provide Mvine’s business customers a “unique method” for ID document validation checks, Mvine Director Frank Joshi says in a release.

“Mvine partnering with TrustID brings to market a set of services previously not thought possible, says Joshi. “I think this will level the playing field, bringing digital identity checks to everyone. It will allow them to buy from suppliers which require identity verification when opening an account. It will speed up previously manual processes.”

In May, Mvine launched ‘MvineID,’ an identity verification check service for businesses in the UK. At the time, the company said it will offer Right to Work, Right to Rent and DBS checks with the support of OCR Labs’ selfie biometrics.

Apple will allow users to present digital IDs to businesses

Apple has unveiled a new set of features coming to its devices this fall, including an option for users to present a digital ID to businesses using the Apple Wallet.

Apple hopes that the ID will be used for scenarios such as age verification while purchasing alcohol or identity checks for car rentals. The feature will arrive with the release of iOS 17, expected around mid-September.

Businesses will be able to accept IDs in Apple Wallet with no additional hardware: Users can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch close to the businesses’ iPhones. They will then be shown what information is being requested and whether the receiving party will be storing the information. In the final step, users will have to authenticate themselves and consent by using Face ID or Touch ID.

Last month, Apple received a patent for binding biometric authentication to digital IDs covering Face and Touch ID authentication. Earlier this year, Apple applied for a patent to capture face, finger and iris biometrics through a device’s display.

McDonald’s cut new hire onboarding from 24 hours to 10 minutes

McDonald’s has cut its new employee onboarding from a 12 to 24-hour process to just 10 minutes while speeding up the synchronization of employee identity data across its corporate servers, the company revealed during the Identiverse 2023 tradeshow.

The global fast-food chain has been using talent-hiring platform McHire since 2019 after partnering with Paradox, an Arizona-based recruitment software company. McDonald’s faced a challenge in cutting down onboarding time since it operates 40,000 restaurants in 116 different countries, many of which operate 24 hours and seven days a week. It also receives authentication requests from different HR sources.

Fixing antiquated systems required a redesign of its data architecture known as the “Golden Record,” McDonald’s director of cybersecurity service deployments Ebony Love explained during an interview with CyberRisk Alliance.

“We’re bringing together all of these disparate systems to create a single row of data for every employee and crew member across the company, and in doing that we’re able to bring those systems together into a single view of the employees,” says Love. “That really revolutionized the way that we were looking at our data and thinking about identity at the company.”

Technical changes such as speeding up synchronization of employee IDs from 24 hours to a maximum of four hours was just one part of the overhaul. Love said that McDonald’s introduced procedural changes such as inputting new employee ID requests when they are first hired, instead of when they arrive for their first shift.

