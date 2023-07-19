Startup’s doorbell would match a visitor biometrics to social media

A doorbell company wants to enable its buyers to identify visitors against images from social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

Irvinei announced its doorbell promising a device with integrated fingerprint biometrics and facial recognition access control, an 8-megapixel camera and “AI-powered edge lighting.”

According to the firm, the product will launch soon on Kickstarter.

In a video, Irvinei suggests homeowners connect their social media accounts to its system in order to match visitors’ faces. The company has provided few details of its facial recognition software.

“Connecting your social media profile will enable Irvinei to recognize your friends, foes – or in-laws – so you’ll always be in control of your home,” the video says.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Irvinei claims that its product will include a voice-activated assistant powered by large language model ChatGPT that will help control other devices and answer human queries. A neighborhood watch function is also available through its app.

Biometric Update contacted the company for more information on the system, including the potential regulatory hurdles it may face, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Social media-scraper Clearview AI, which matches subscribers’ submitted face images against a reported 30 billion internet pictures, has received the attention of regulators around the world, including in Australia, the European Union and the United States.

