Law blocking use of Clearview’s facial recognition in Australia could be reconsidered

Law enforcement in the U.S. used Clearview AI’s facial recognition in a recent investigation of sexual offences against children, which drew in the involvement of police in Australia. The experience may be reopening the debate about whether law enforcement in the country should also have access to the biometric tool.

An Australian former detective told Australia’s 7News that the investigation, led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) unit, resulted in the identification of 311 child victims. Some 600 cold cases of child sexual exploitation were investigated during the three-week trial by American law enforcement officials for “Operation Renewed Hope.” One official called the operation “very successful.”

Clearview cannot legally be used in Australia due to incompatibility with national data protection laws. Australia’s Administrative Appeals Tribunal confirmed this judgment in June.

The retired detective says police are “fighting with our hands tied behind our backs when it comes to protecting kids.”

The Standing Council of Attorney-Generals is scheduled to meet in September, and 7News reports that the issue of facial recognition use by Australian police is likely to be discussed at the meeting.

Article Topics

Australia | biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | police | United States