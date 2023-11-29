Axon Wireless to integrate Tech5’s contactless fingerprint biometrics

Tech5, which provides biometrics and AI for digital identity management, will have its contactless fingerprint biometric capture and liveness detection technology integrated into an eKYC app from Axon Wireless. A press release says that Axon Wireless, which specializes in large-scale biometric customer enrollment for telecoms and financial services in developing markets, will deploy Tech5’s AI-powered T5-AirSnap Finger mobile verification software, as well as its handheld biometric hardware terminals, the Comet-10 and -20.

The integration means that Axon, which is headquartered in Austria with offices in Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa, can now offer its customers Tech5’s patented remote biometric capture and verification tied to official ID documents and databases maintained by law enforcement and government. Users upload an identity document for authentication, and are then prompted to scan whichever fingerprint is on file with the Ministry of Home Affairs or similar authority. Contactless biometric capture also includes liveness detection to combat spoofs and other fraud techniques.

Once verification is confirmed, customers can access services, open bank accounts and more.

“We are very impressed with the fingerprint matching rates and comforted by the anti-spoof capability offered by the T5-AirSnap,” says Justin Lipshitz, CEO of Axon Wireless. “We have evaluated many technologies, but certainly, Tech5’s focus in this space is paying dividends in its result.”

The new tech is set to be tested in countries in the Middle East and North Africa within the month.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Axon Wireless and are looking forward to empowering customers in MENA and other regions with a fully automated, inclusive system, ensuring fraud prevention and allowing users to access services in a fast and frictionless manner,” says Ameya Bhagwat, SVP of global sales and business development at Tech5.

The Swiss firm recently partnered with uqudo to provide a digital identity and biometrics platform to facilitate remote elections in Oman. In September, it announced that the T5-AirSnap and other devices had successfully met the requirements of the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

