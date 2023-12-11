How attractive is WLD to large investors? We’re going to see

The Worldcoin Foundation, originator of would-be world digital currency of the future WLD, could use a little scratch.

Executives want to raise up to $50 million, selling its WLD tokens to investors for $1 each, as noted by trade publication BitcoinKE. The publication claims executives have been shopping the token around for weeks.

Most recently, WLD has been going for $2.50. What the funding would address, other than getting fresh blood in the WLD pool, is not known.

The move would address any ambitious cybercurrency’s need – pulling in people beyond the believers. It’s a project until people think of it the way they think of postage stamps.

Executives with the Worldcoin Foundation have created a development grant program that has been valued at 5 million WLD. The goal is to create more interest in developing better, more-equitable technology on the foundation’s biometric technology.

Worldcoin‘s request-for-proposals page lists five areas that applicants should address singly or in combination, and two of them involve the foundation’s digital World ID. One seeks innovations in World ID apps and the other focuses on the World ID protocol.

Executives were in Asia recently before ID verification with World ID – the eye-scan digital identification that goes hand in hand with WLD – gets its first big push there.

