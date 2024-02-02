Anonybit, Innovatrics, Advance.AI and Veriff bring in C-suite leaders

New C-level appointments have been unveiled by Anonybit, Innovatrics, Advance.AI and Veriff. D3 Labs, ITL and Simprints also added talent to their teams.

Anonybit names new CRO

Just several months after announcing fresh hires in its leadership team, decentralized biometrics framework Anonybit is naming a new chief revenue officer.

John Wilson is replacing former CRO Limor Elbaz, joining the New York-based company after serving in high-rank positions at Secure Code Warrior, Blackberry, Contrast Security and Lookout. Wilson is also currently engaged in advisor roles or serving on the board of directors for startups such as Software Hub, Netrise, CerteVerus AI and Artico Search.

Anonybit has recently raised US$3 million and is looking at increasing sales of identity management products for enterprises.

Innovatrics appoints sales, marketing chief

Innovatrics is welcoming a new executive to lead its sales team. Marian Jazbec will be serving as chief sales and marketing officer for the company after working at software developer Nice and co-founding his own company Ydoca.

The company has had a busy 2023, launching new products, reaching high ranks on NIST tests and launching a new office for its Bratislava, Slovakia headquarters which it dubs “the most biometric building in the world.” In its announcement, Innovatrics also said goodbye to Peter Martis who left his position as Head of International Sales after seven years in the company.

New CEO for Advance.AI

Advance.AI, a digital identity verification, compliance and risk management company based out of Singapore, is beefing up its forces with a new CEO for its credit reporting business.

Dennis Martin will help spearhead the company’s AI technology that derives intelligence from credit-related data, serving Southeast Asian emerging markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia, The company has already made headway in the Philippines where it provides identity verification and customer onboarding based on selfie biometrics for financial services app DigiCOOP.

Martin was previously the Group CEO of CTOS Digital in Malaysia and managing director of Experian Southeast Asia and Dun & Bradstreet New Zealand. Advance.AI has recently been awarded the ASEAN Fintech award at the Global FinTech Awards.

Veriff promotes CTO and CPO

Identify verification software maker Veriff has made two new promotions: Hubert Behaghel to chief technology officer and Suvrat Joshi to chief product officer.

Behaghel, who has previously worked in companies such as Amazon and Sky, will be in charge of Veriff’s engineering strategy. Joshi, on the other hand, will lead product innovation, development and market strategy, relying on his years of experience at Amazon, Facebook, Dropbox and Microsoft. According to Veriff, Joshi has led the launch of more than 70 products at the company.

The new promotions are meant to boost Veriff’s anti-fraud products. With an increase of fraud incidents of 20 percent in 2023, according to its own figures, the company is betting on companies beefing up ID verification defenses.

Advisor for D3 Labs, engineers for ITL and Simprints

Irawan Mulyadi, commissioner at PT International Biometrics, the company behind the Indonesian national ID system, has become a key advisor for blockchain fintech company D3 Labs.

The digital identity entrepreneur will advise the Singapore-based firm on government technology and local regulation as it attempts to gain ground in Indonesia’s financial markets, according to the firm. D3 Labs has also hired Harry Sasongko, currently serving as director at Bank Mayapada.

Innovative Technology (ITL) has welcomed a new customer support engineer for Mexico. Ricardo Avila has been working with the UK company since June and will assist the age estimation and cash validation provider in customer and technical support in the region. Avila has previously worked for companies such as Huawei and Siemens.

UK-based biometric identification nonprofit Simprints has hired Giuseppe Stragapede as its biometrics privacy and security research engineer. Stragapede has just completed his PhD in Madrid with a Marie Curie Fellowship within the PriMa (Privacy Matters) EU project, the company says.

Simprints has also recently hired a new people and executive assistant. The nonprofit has been relying on grants to provide biometric technology for humanitarian purposes such as refugee registration. But achieving this was not always easy and its unusual business development path has recently become a Harvard Business School Case.

