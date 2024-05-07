ID R&D, G+D, Keyo hire new skills to jack up market growth ambitions

Some players in the biometrics and digital identity industry, namely ID R&D, G+D, Keyo, Innovative Technology and Saviynt, recently announced new hires and promotions as their quest to reach new market and revenue millstones grows.

ID R&D expects strong growth with new VP

Face and voice biometrics provider ID R&D have announced the appointment of Peter Martis as the company’s new Vice President of Growth with the task of steering its explosive growth plans.

Martis, who comes on board with a huge pool of experience in the biometrics industry, will provide guidance for ID R&D’s initiatives aimed at expanding market presence and enhancing product offerings. His last role was at Innovatrics where he led that company’s global sales and product strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the ID R&D family,” says Alexey Khitrov, CEO at ID R&D. “His expertise and visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in propelling our company towards new heights of success and unlock unprecedented opportunities in the biometrics landscape.”

New management team off to work at G+D

Biometric security provider Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has announced the appointment of three top executive to influence the company’s course of business going forward.

According to the announcement, Ralf Wintergerst stays on as Group CEO, Jan Thyen succeeds Peter Zattler as Group Chief Financial Officer, while Gabriel von Mitschke-Collande assumes the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for the G+D Group. Zattler is retiring form a position he has held since 2001.

The appointments come as G+D celebrates a successful year 2023 in which it reached an 18 percent increase in sales revenue (€3B), compared to the year prior.

“Jan Thyen and Gabriel von Mitschke-Collande are both experienced experts and highly qualified managers who will strengthen G+D’s management team,” said Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chairman of G+D’s Supervisory Board. “Together with our Group CEO Ralf Wintergerst, they form a strong team that will continue G+D’s success story. With this management team, we are ideally positioned for the further transformation of G+D.”

Wintergerst said the new team will focus on the next phase of the company’s successful development.

Keyo gets new VP of Business Development

Keyo, a biometric ID firm which prioritizes consumer privacy, has brought in an executive from Redrock Biometrics to serve as its new Vice President in charge of Business Development, reveals a news release.

The new man Sergei Badeka will work to expand Keyo’s partnership portfolio with large enterprise customers across industries including in-store payments, ticketing, access control, time and attendance, just to cite these few.

Commenting on Badeka’s appointment, CEO Jaxon Klein says he “brings not only sales acumen but first-hand experience building and implementing palm biometric solutions and I am confident he’ll help us massively accelerate the partnerships and growth we’ve been experiencing this year. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

In his own comments, Badeka acknowledges Keyo’s unique “approach of empowering customers to easily build biometric authentication into their products and services,” and says he’ll “help them accelerate the impressive growth trajectory they have created.”

Keyo launched a handheld palm vein biometric scanner last year.

Innovative Technology promotes long-serving executive

Biometric age verification technology provider Innovative Technology says it recently promoted a long-time staff José (Pepe) García Escudero to the position of General Manager of the Spanish office.

In an announcement, the company mentioned that Escudero, who formerly served as Business Development Manager for the region, will oversee overall operations.

Sales Director Mustapha Hadj-Ahmed welcomed Escudero’s promotion saying “he is hard working, a real team player and has an excellent eye for spotting new opportunities.”

Saviynt seeks South Asia expansion with new India Sales lead

Identity and digital government solutions developer Saviynt has appointed Sanjeevi Kumar as Sales Lead for India with the responsibility to expand the company’s market footprints in that region.

With experience in sales strategy and market expansion, the new appointee is expected to help Saviynt maximize available opportunities and support the company’s efforts of “making identity and identity management a business enabler and an essential security control for Indian enterprises.”

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Giesecke & Devrient (G+D) | ID R&D | Innovative Technology | Keyo | Saviynt