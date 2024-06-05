Getlink confident in biometric border check readiness for October 2024

In light of impending border checks set to be implemented in October, Getlink, the operator of the Channel Tunnel, has assured the public of its readiness despite concerns over potential travel chaos in Kent, the BBC reports. The introduction of the entry-exit system (EES), which will require British visitors to the EU to register biometric information, has raised apprehensions about lengthy queues at border checkpoints.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Eurotunnel, recently expressed confidence that the company is adequately prepared to manage the transition of recent arrivals of kiosks at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone, intended for passenger use instead of traditional passport stamping.

He asserts that the implementation of the EES will not result in significant disruptions, although passengers will be required to arrive at the station earlier than usual to accommodate the new checks.

Effective October 6, 2024, all non-EU passport holders traveling through the Channel Tunnel will be subject to these measures. Passengers using the Eurostar from St Pancras International Station will be expected to arrive at least two hours prior to departure, an increase from the current recommendation of 90 minutes.

Efforts to adapt to the new system are underway, with 49 EES kiosks being installed at the London station. Notably, the Eurostar has already taken steps towards biometric integration with the launch of its “SmartCheck” gates, powered by iProov technology and with Entrust‘s IDVaaS technology, for passengers on premium rail plans. These gates, introduced officially on July 18th, 2023, have undergone trials since late 2021.

Eurostar continues to maintain its monopoly on the Channel Tunnel, delaying the launch of potential rival services, CityA.M. reveals. Other key companies involved in the adaptation process include IN Groupe, responsible for the Eurotunnel kiosks, and ReadID by Invered, which have contributed to the biometric advancements at Eurostar.

Biometric Update reached out to Getlink for a comment.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | Entrust | Entry/Exit System (EES) | EU | Eurostar | IN Groupe | Inverid | iProov | kiosk | UK