FB pixel

Google accuses Texas of double-standard in biometric data privacy lawsuit

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Google accuses Texas of double-standard in biometric data privacy lawsuit
 

Google is trying to “investigate the investigator,” Texas says in a court filing opposed to the search giant’s deposition request in a biometric data privacy lawsuit. Granting the request would set a precedent that would cripple the state’s ability to address public harms, its attorneys say.

Google’s motion (via Reuters) states that Texas waited for 20 years to enforce the law, and seeks “astronomical” compensation.

The response opposing Google’s motion argues that as the company makes no counter-claim against the state, any other investigations or enforcement actions by the Office of the Attorney General are irrelevant.

The lawsuit was filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2022, and alleges Google collected biometrics from millions of people without getting informed consent, as required by state law.

Google further claims that the relationships between Texas and biometrics vendors Clearview AI and Idemia deserves to be aired out, as they are actually doing the same thing as Texas wrongly accuses Google of.

“Rather than investigate its conduct or bring enforcement actions, the state is paying Clearview AI for access to a trove of biometric information of Texans,” says Google.

Asking these kinds of questions is not novel, the company argues.

Clearview has contracts to supply facial recognition to police in Dallas and Leander, Texas, but state-level contracts with Texas have not been publicly disclosed.

Texas has sued Meta under the same law, and reached a provisional settlement agreement just weeks ago.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Report blames biometrics for Mozambique poll irregularities; Laxton hits back

An investigative report has demonstrated that irregularities persist in elections in Africa despite the governments presenting election technology such as…

 

Mobile malware, mule accounts driving APAC bank fraud

BioCatch has published its 2024 Digital Banking Fraud Trends white paper on financial crime in the APAC region, and says…

 

IOM seeks end-to-end biometric software provider for Kosovo border security contract

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued a request for quotation from biometrics service providers for the development of…

 

AuthID: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

June 27, 2024 – authID has sold 1,464,965 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $7.50 (or $8.16 for…

 

WURI digital ID project improving access to public services in Benin

Many citizens in Benin now have easy access to public and private sector services thanks to a foundational identity (fID)…

 

Ukraine cabinet okays decision that allows veterans to access services using only digital ID

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced that cabinet okayed proposed changes that allow for veterans in the country to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events