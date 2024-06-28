PAD assessment tender issued for Ukraine digital ID

Ukraine is seeking an independent evaluation of the Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology for face biometrics used in Diia, the country’s digital identity and e-government platform.

The PAD assessments will be performed for Diia.Signature, a qualified electronic signature for individuals used for signing documents, requesting services on the Diia app and portal as well as authorizing different applications and websites. The e-signature service is authorized by providing ID documents and undergoing photo verification.

The tender was announced by the e-Governance Academy (EGA) of Estonia, the main partner for Ukrainian-Estonian digital cooperation. It is conducted within the framework of EU4DigitalUA, a European Union-funded project that is helping Ukraine develop the technical and legal aspects of its digital identity and align it with EU requirements.

The tender for evaluating Diia.Signature’s PAD technology is open until July 12, 2024. The document notes that the assessment should be carried out following ISO/IEC 30107-3 while the assessment of biometric performance will need to be carried out according to ISO/IEC 19795-2.

The PAD assessment will cover PAD 1 and PAD 2. The contractor will need to prepare a test report according to ISO and NIST specifications. The contractor will have six months after the signing of the contract to fulfill the procurement. The process of accepting the work is expected to last another two months. The winner of the contract will be the bidder with the lowest offer while the price of its services can be subject to negotiations, according to the tender.

More details are available in the Estonian government procurement register.

Diia currently boasts over 21.7 million users who can access over 70 government services with more added this month. In March, Ukraine announced plans to make Diia open-source to help other countries build up their digital identity ecosystems.

