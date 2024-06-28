FB pixel

PAD assessment tender issued for Ukraine digital ID

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
PAD assessment tender issued for Ukraine digital ID
 

Ukraine is seeking an independent evaluation of the Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology for face biometrics used in Diia, the country’s digital identity and e-government platform.

The PAD assessments will be performed for Diia.Signature, a qualified electronic signature for individuals used for signing documents, requesting services on the Diia app and portal as well as authorizing different applications and websites. The e-signature service is authorized by providing ID documents and undergoing photo verification.

The tender was announced by the e-Governance Academy (EGA) of Estonia, the main partner for Ukrainian-Estonian digital cooperation. It is conducted within the framework of EU4DigitalUA, a European Union-funded project that is helping Ukraine develop the technical and legal aspects of its digital identity and align it with EU requirements.

The tender for evaluating Diia.Signature’s PAD technology is open until July 12, 2024. The document notes that the assessment should be carried out following ISO/IEC 30107-3 while the assessment of biometric performance will need to be carried out according to ISO/IEC 19795-2.

The PAD assessment will cover PAD 1 and PAD 2. The contractor will need to prepare a test report according to ISO and NIST specifications. The contractor will have six months after the signing of the contract to fulfill the procurement. The process of accepting the work is expected to last another two months. The winner of the contract will be the bidder with the lowest offer while the price of its services can be subject to negotiations, according to the tender.

More details are available in the Estonian government procurement register.

Diia currently boasts over 21.7 million users who can access over 70 government services with more added this month. In March, Ukraine announced plans to make Diia open-source to help other countries build up their digital identity ecosystems.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

PixLab launches high-volume biometric KYC platform with global ID document support

Symisc Systems subsidiary PixLab has launched a digital know your customer platform for developers to build ID document scans and…

 

Worldcoin partners with Alchemy to launch World Chain

Worldcoin has announced a new partner that will help it launch World Chain, a blockchain linked to Worldcoin’s digital ID…

 

Influential digital identity organizations appoint decision-makers

Several of the world’s most influential non-profits working on digital identity have announced new leaders, including OIX, the World Privacy…

 

Mall of America deploys Corsight facial recognition after gun incidents

Retailers are actively exploring and deploying facial recognition and analysis as part of their security and loss-prevention strategies to safeguard…

 

Report blames biometrics for Mozambique poll irregularities; Laxton hits back

An investigative report has demonstrated that irregularities persist in elections in Africa despite the governments presenting election technology such as…

 

Google accuses Texas of double-standard in biometric data privacy lawsuit

Google is trying to “investigate the investigator,” Texas says in a court filing opposed to the search giant’s deposition request…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events