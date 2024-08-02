FB pixel

Kuwait nears 2.5M biometric registrations, less than 30% remaining

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Kuwait nears 2.5M biometric registrations, less than 30% remaining
 

The Ministry of Interior has announced a milestone in its biometric fingerprinting project, with nearly two and a half million Kuwaiti citizens and expats already processed since the initiative began, Arab Times reports.

Citizens and expats were initially given three months to complete the process, with non-compliance leading to the suspension of all transactions with the Ministry of Interior.

So far, the campaign has fingerprinted 2,487,932 individuals. Despite the progress and the initial three-month deadline, 22 percent of Kuwaiti citizens and 28.5 percent of expatriates have yet to undergo fingerprinting.

The Ministry of Interior extended the deadline until September 30 for Kuwaitis and December 30 for expatriates. After these deadlines, any transactions for those who have not completed the fingerprinting will be halted, with exceptions made for the elderly and individuals with special needs who can present official documentation. These exceptions will remain in place until mobile devices become available to facilitate their fingerprinting.

To accommodate the elderly and individuals with special needs, the Ministry plans to engage a company to provide mobile devices for fingerprinting. These devices will allow fingerprinting to be conducted at the residences or hospitals of these individuals, using disability certificates or birth certificates as identification.

In March 2024, it was revealed that the country also intends to share biometric data as part of a regional security network. The goal of the initiative is to tackle the challenges related to dual nationality and improve security measures in the country.

In 2023, it was reported that more than one million people submitted their fingerprint biometrics as the government set up enrollment centers at shopping malls and airports for those who are yet to have their fingerprints captured.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Australians support facial recognition for govt use but not in shops and offices: survey

Despite facial biometrics finding its use in Australia’s retail spaces, stadiums, casinos and the country’s digital identity program, almost three-quarters…

 

Mauritania launches digital ID app to boost access to services and improve governance

Mauritania has launched a pilot program for a new digital ID app, aimed at enhancing access to essential services and…

 

UK police will use facial recognition to stop violence in the wake of Southport stabbings

Following riots in the wake of the Southport stabbing attack, the UK government has announced a tougher stance against violent…

 

Argentina’s plan to fight crime with AI draws concerns from rights groups

Argentina is launching a new unit tasked with integrating artificial intelligence into crime investigations, including analyzing camera footage with real-time…

 

What’s next for EU’s migration pact: ICMPD analysis

In May, the European Union adopted its controversial Pact on Migration and Asylum, a group of 10 legislative acts that…

 

US Army moves closer to fielding next-gen biometrics collection

The U.S. Army recently completed field tests of its $28.3 million Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability (NXGBCC) hardware and software…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events