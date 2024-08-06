Strata Identity unveils identity continuity feature for zero downtime in IDP failovers

Strata Identity has a new strategy for business continuity with its recent launch of Identity Continuity, which is an upgrade to its Maverics Identity Orchestration platform. The new feature aims to provide seamless failover between Identity Providers (IDPs) for uninterrupted application access even during primary IDP outages. This follows the launch of the company’s Maverics Identity Continuity product in May this year.

Available now globally through Strata and its business partners, the Identity Continuity tool monitors the health and performance of IDPs, and in the event of an outage, Strata boats that the system can automatically or manually fail over from a primary cloud IDP to an on-premises IDP, such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD), or to a backup cloud IDP.

“Unlike traditional approaches to identity resilience that focus on backing up cloud IDP configuration settings for eventually getting back online faster, Strata’s Identity Continuity makes it possible for organizations never to go offline at all,” says Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity.

“With this new offering, we are redefining identity continuity to equal zero downtime by providing seamless failover between IDPs so there is no interruption to application access.”

Aside from health monitoring and failover, Strata’s Identity Continuity offers several features including a schema abstraction layer that translates maps user attributes between different IDP schemas. It also lets users simulate IDP unavailability to test continuity strategies accurately, and comes with customizable failover and failback workflows managed through a no-code UI.

John Horn, director of cybersecurity practice at Datos Insights, emphasized the critical need for continuous application uptime, particularly in sectors like financial services where system outages can be highly damaging.

“Uptime for business-critical applications is often tied to uptime of the underlying identity providers (IDPs) supporting these applications,” continues Horn.

“Firms invest significantly in business continuity to manage these kinds of risks, but this traditional model assumes outages, rapid (hopefully) resumption of services, and falls short of what many businesses need. Increasingly, businesses demand higher levels of application uptime, necessitating IDP services which deliver continuous availability, uninterrupted even when faced with primary IDP outages in the cloud or on-premises.”

