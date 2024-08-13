FB pixel

Vegas police don’t want to submit face biometrics to work NFL games

Rep says authentication scheme puts data at risk, as cops across US push for FRT
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Vegas police don’t want to submit face biometrics to work NFL games
 

Police in Las Vegas say the NFL has forgotten the golden Vegas rule about discretion, and are threatening to boycott working Las Vegas Raiders games if they are forced to submit biometric data through facial authentication to access restricted areas.

The NFL recently announced the full implementation of its Wicket-powered face authentication program to all 30 stadiums for the 32 NFL teams this coming season. Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, asks in a video obtained by TMZ why cops can’t just wear wristbands like in the good old days.

“They’re going to take your biometric data – your face, and they’re going to use that however they need to,” Grammas says, apparently oblivious to the irony in arguing on behalf of police, who are embracing facial recognition worldwide at an astonishing pace, that collecting biometrics is invasive. Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren told MIT Technology Review in 2020 that the force was already using facial recognition.

“They’re going to extend that to their NFL family partners to use your information should they need to. That branches into a lot of places that your biometric data could be exposed to, a lot of people that you may not want it to be.” Grammas says raises fears that biometric data – i.e., a selfie – could fall into the hands of “people who are anti-cop, that support a different agenda from what law and order supports.”

The face authentication policy was set to be put in place during the first week of preseason, which began on August 8, preceding a full rollout. Wicket provides biometrics for the endeavor, in tandem with accreditation software from Accredit Solutions, which checks credentials at security checkpoints. They say their complete identity access management (IAM) system will “ensure that properly credentialed media, officials, staff and guests can easily and safely access restricted areas, including the playing field, press box or locker rooms.”

The two firms might take minor umbrage with one aspect of Grammas’ messaging – or at least recommend that he try Google. On reading that police will have to submit face biometrics to the NFL’s credentialing vendors, namely Wicket and Accredit, Grammas proclaims, “we don’t know who all those people are!”

Comprehensive coverage of Wicket and its business activities is available here.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Jumio, FullCircl, Signzy chosen for fast onboarding and KYC

Biometric identity verification providers are signing up customers for KYC and AML checks across a range of verticals. Jumio will…

 

Deepfake risk can be mitigated but no silver bullet exists: Veriff

Veriff’s new Deepfakes Deep Dive Report is the latest to ring the alarm bell on the deepfake threat and the…

 

DPI for farmers a central feature of India’s 2024-2025 budget

India is extending its digital public infrastructure to the agriculture sector with its 2024-2025 budget, and working towards bringing DPI…

 

UNICEF suggests issuance of national ID numbers at birth in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advised that one of the ways through which the Nigerian government can have…

 

Live facial recognition, 700 CCTV cameras at Red Fort for India’s Independence Day

The Government of India has announced plans to implement a sophisticated AI-based camera security system at the Red Fort for…

 

Kenya’s digital ID delivery back on: Court sets aside latest injunction

A Kenyan court, early this week, gave the greenlight for the issuance of the Maisha Namba to continue, saying allowing…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events